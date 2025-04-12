Will Pauling Injury: Dressed for spring game
Pauling (foot) is in uniform ahead of Notre Dame's spring game Saturday, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.
Pauling had been recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot, though it appears he'll be healthy enough to play in Saturday's spring game. Pauling transferred to Notre Dame from Wisconsin, where he logged 42 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.
