Will Pauling headshot

Will Pauling Injury: Dressed for spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Pauling (foot) is in uniform ahead of Notre Dame's spring game Saturday, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.

Pauling had been recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot, though it appears he'll be healthy enough to play in Saturday's spring game. Pauling transferred to Notre Dame from Wisconsin, where he logged 42 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

Will Pauling
Notre Dame
