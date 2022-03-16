Call of Duty League Stage 2 Week 2 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

Call of Duty League Stage 2 rolls onto the second week, with some teams looking for a quick bounce back and some seeking to keep the momentum rolling. Here's a look at some players to target and some to fade in the second week of the CDL Stage 2.

Players to Target

Shotzzy

What is there to say about Shotzzy that hasn't already been said? He is a top three SMG in the game and one of the hardest kills in the CDL. Add to that a favorable schedule against Florida and Seattle and it may be an absolute pop-off week for Shotzzy and OpTic Texas as a whole. Shotzzy has a 1.09 K/D, the fifth best in the CDL and the top tally for any SMG player. OpTic look like the team to beat and Shotzzy is simply unkillable at the moment, the only concern around Shottzy is his teammates, Dashy and illey, who have been simply otherworldly recently, could soak up most of the kills leaving nothing but scraps for their SMG duo.

Temp

A Paris Legion player in the 'Players to Target' section? No you read that right, that isn't a typo. Temp has been lighting it up in Vanguard and he gets to take part in the stat-padding galore match of the week against NYSL. His other match against London will likely look more like the Battle of Agincourt, with anything other than a London victory shocking the world. But that's the secret with Temp, even when Paris loses, he still manages to shine. By no means is Paris a top team, nor is Temp one of the best players in the CDL, but all we care about is numbers, and Temp gives us those numbers. His 1.07 K/D puts him alongside Simp, Gunless, Zer0 and Afro, not exactly bad company.

Capsidal

Capsidal and the Boston Breach have had a strange six months since making their way into the CDL. It's not really clear if this team is good or not, but one thing is certain Capsidal is here to stay in the CDL. This SMG has been producing on the map with a 1.04 K/D and a 1.22 K/D in Search and Destroy, averaging nearly a kill per round at 0.81. Capsidal takes on Minnesota Rokkr and Toronto Ultra, and while the match with the Ultra is likely to be tough, their struggles on Hardpoint open the door for some big fantasy performances for the Breach.

Players to Fade

aBeZy

Putting any member of the Atlanta FaZe, let alone the Tiny Terrors, in the 'Players to Fade' section feels wrong on so many different levels... and yet. aBeZy has not only been struggling, but he has been flat-out costing his team maps and series. It's been hard to watch as the fastest player in the game seems to be hitting every bad timing possible. Betting against aBeZy for the rest of the season would be a lesson in foolishness, but against London Royal Ravens and Toronto Ultra, it's possible that the misery may just carry on for aBeZy and the Atlanta FaZe.

Attach

Attach has made the switch to SMG and it's still in the early days of that switch, but Rokkr look like they are stuck in the mud and Attach is struggling on his new role because of that. Alongside Standy the hope was that he could take Rokkr to the top six or maybe even higher, but so far that simply hasn't been the case. The Rokkr also have a match with LA Thieves and Boston Breach, two matches that are unlikely to provide any slow-paced respite. Attach is a strong player, but this isn't the week to chase for him.

Jimbo

Jimbo made his CDL debut for Paris Legion, and to put it bluntly, it was an unmitigated disaster as he managed to put together truly some of the worst performances we've ever seen in the CDL. While he's a better player than he showed on debut, it's impossible to trust Jimbo this week and he's best left out of all fantasy lineups until he gets settled in the CDL. Paris Legion remain one of the worst teams in the league, and that certainly doesn't help Jimbo's case to say the least.

Stats credit to Breakingpoint.gg