CDL Stage 3 Week 1 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

The Call of Duty League is finally back after well over a month of nothing but some irrelevant tournaments such as the Warzone event and the Pro-Am Classic. Real competitive Call of Duty is back and it's time to look at some players to target and fade for fantasy purposes.

Players to Target

Cellium

Does Cellium require any explanation? The MVP favorite has been putting up video game numbers in a... well video game. He recently role-swapped to the main AR role that was previously Arcitys' though in reality he's had that role since the middle of Stage 1. Cellium has a 1.22 K/D on the season, the best in the CDL, while still playing at an MVP level even as FaZe struggle with inconsistency around him. FaZe take on Pro-Am Classic champions NYSL during Week 1, and it will be a chance for FaZe to show they are still the top dogs in the CDL.

HyDra

Now for a trip to the other side of that Week 1 match with HyDra. The superstar SMG broke onto the scene during the 2021 season and immediately earned MVP votes for his ridiculous form on NYSL. Well after a quiet start to 2022 it looks like HyDra is back, as he absolutely dominated the Pro-Am Classic and earned the Finals MVP nod. If the SMG prodigy can keep his form going he could prove to be a problem for the Tiny Terrors of FaZe, especially with aBeZy wildly struggling for form. HyDra and NYSL have a tough Week 1 schedule against FaZe and Boston, but as the reigning Pro-Am Classic champions it's hard to overlook the Subliners.

Attach

Minnesota is a deeply flawed team across the board, but that doesn't mean Attach is a bad fantasy option. With a 1.11 K/D in SnD and a 1.12 in Control it's only the extremely disjointed Rokkr Hardpoint holding him back (1.05 K/D.) Attach has been excellent throughout the season for fantasy managers and has performed consistently even as Minnesota crumbles around him. Attach has two favorable matches as well in Week 1, against LAG and LA Thieves, two teams with their own deeply-ingrained flaws especially in their SMG duo's.

Players to Fade

Havok

Havok is the newest member of Minnesota and he isn't off to a hot start with his new team. The SMG player has offered next to nothing to the team, and currently managed only a 0.88 K/D in his one event with the Rokkr. Havok showed some potential in Challengers so it's not worth writing him off entirely, but until he shows something to say he can compete in the Call of Duty League it's impossible for fantasy managers to trust him. Havok's limited upside comes from his SnD, where he has a 1.21 K/D putting him right among the top performers in the entire league in that game mode. If he can bring his respawn's up to a similar level Havok would become an immediate fantasy play.

Asim

Talk about a quick fall from grace. Asim was one of the top performers during LA Guerrilla's miracle run through the Stage 2 major. A month later in the Pro-Am Classic? Asim was putting together 0.5 K/D's and looking absolutely lost on the map. It's not clear what changed, but Asim has been in awful form and is impossible to trust especially with LAG seemingly falling back to earth, bouncing out of the Pro-Am Classic in the group stage. Asim could return to prominence in Week 1against OpTic Texas and Minnesota Rokkr, who have some inherent flaws. Despite that we need to see it to believe it with Asim, as his inconsistency has left him with a 0.97 K/D on the season making him a fringe fantasy play.

aBeZy

What is wrong with Atlanta FaZe? Well if you had to pick a player who has been off the pace it would be aBeZy. The in-your-face entry SMG of the Atlanta FaZe has been renowned for his SnD playstyle involving incredible movement and simply out-playing his opponents. That play style worked to fantastic success in 2021 with aBeZy posting an absolutely ridiculous 1.14 K/D despite a wild speed. In 2022 he's fallen back to earth with a 0.93 K/D in SnD, and no change in play style, shockingly putting FaZe among some of the weakest SnD teams in 2022. His overall K/D sits 0.98, just below Envoy and iLLeY, certainly not the sort of company a superstar like aBeZy looks for.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg