Call of Duty League Stage 3: Bounty Week Cheat Sheet

It's time for the CDL Bounty Week! With $10,000 on the line for some of the top matches this week there's more to play for than ever before in the CDL. Here's a look at some players to target and fade for second week of CDL Stage 3.

Players to Target

Attach

Starting off the 'Players to Target' section is the most in-form man in the CDL. Attach has been absolutely frying in Stage 3, and seems to have found his role on the team as a flex slayer. Due to his brilliance in Stage 2 and the Pro-Am Classic, Attach now has the fifth highest overall KD in the CDL with a 1.12, mainly built off of his absurd 1.18 KD in Control (second in CDL, Dashy 1.31.) Attach and Rokkr may not be a top team, but Attach produces like few other can in fantasy.

Simp

Simp is back in the 'Players to Target' section because he's one of the few SMG players who can put up over 100 kills without piling up the deaths as well. The superstar of Atlanta FaZe has been quietly putting together another brilliant season even if it has been poor by his standards. With matches against Boston and OpTic in Week 2, FaZe will be looking to move to 3-0 and nearly secure the top spot in the group. Simp currently has a 1.08 KD on the season, putting him as the joint-top SMG (Shotzzy 1.08.)

PaulEhx

Talk about a turnaround for a team and player. NYSL seemed to be spiraling out of control towards the bottom of the standings before adding PaulEhx to the roster. Now NYSL are the reigning champions after taking the title at the Pro-Am Classic and PaulEhx is looking like a strong fantasy play. PaulEhx has a 1.05 KD since the beginning of the Pro-Am Classic, but perhaps more impressively, he has a 1.25 KD in SnD in that time, putting him eighth in the CDL. NYSL take on the struggling duo of Paris and Toronto in Week 3.

Players to Fade

Bance

Bance and Toronto Ultra might just be the most confounding team in the CDL. Coming off of a second place at the Cold War World Championships and then winning the Kick-off Classic, this team was supposed to pick up where they left off challenging Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas for titles. Instead they have been near the bottom of the CDL, and are getting close to falling out of contention for the Vanguard World Championships. Bance has been right at the forefront of the struggles with a 0.93 KD on the season. Ultra take on Rokkr and NYSL during Week 3, two absolute must-win matches for the point-strapped team.

John

John has looked like his past MVP self so many times in 2022, and yet just as frequently he will look like the John who subbed in for LAT and struggled to a 0.60 KD in 2021. It's impossible to know who you're getting week-to-week, but with matches against LA Guerrillas and Florida Mutineers on the docket it's easy to fade John this week. Neither of those teams are particularly good, but both should offer enough firepower, especially in the SMG role, to shut John down.

Spart

Oh how quickly the Spart experiment started and ended. LA Guerrillas picked Spart up as a substitute proceeded to shock the world and win Major 2... and have no sent him packing once more after a run of poor form. It's not the most surprising roster move as LA Guerrillas were struggling in the Pro-Am Classic and Major 3, and Gunless is an exceptional player, yet the story of substitute, to Major MVP, to substitute once more is unlikely to be repeated any time soon. Spart may find his way onto another CDL team based on his Major 2 performance alone.

Stats Courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg