PGL Major Antwerp Champions Stage Cheat Sheet

It's time for the business end of the Major as only eight teams remain and everything is still to play for in a single-elimination bracket to decide the PGL Major champion. With some of the best teams in the world already eliminated, the stage is set for shock results across the board. Here's a look at some players to target, and fade in the Champions Stage.

Players to Target

b1t

Well this isn't the name many expect to feature at the top of the target list, but why pay up for s1mple when b1t has been far better in the Major so far? So far b1t has a 1.43 rating, 98.3 ADR, 0.92 KPR and a 1.49 Impact rating. Those numbers are non-sensical, they defy reality, and they make b1t the top player in the world, at least for now. Opening the Champions Stage against Heroic will be a tall task for Na'Vi, but with b1t in this type of form, ignoring him would be impossible. If Na'Vi convert this Major and go back-to-back, b1t will be taking home his first MVP award, and will be a top two player at the end-of-year rankings.

Spinx

Speaking of superstar riflers coming out of nowhere, check out Spinx. Three months ago ENCE would have been overjoyed to make the Legends Stage, now many are picking them as the favorites to take home the major title. That's due to Spinx, the world-class rifler who now has a 1.28 rating in the Major, and is leading his team to places they haven't been since 2018. Spinx and ENCE open the Champions Stage against Copenhagen Flames, the team sitting the lowest on the world rankings. That type of match should give Spinx all the upside in the world for fantasy managers.

rain

rain isn't even meant to be the superstar of FaZe Clan. Twistzz and ropz are the star riflers, while broky dominates with the AWP. Yet rain, the veteran, has produced a 1.20 rating so far in the major, the top showing by any member of FaZe Clan. The only thing keeping rain from being a lock in every single fantasy lineup is a very tough round one match against Ninjas in Pyjamas, who have shown the ability to shut down even the best players in the world. rain may fall back into his more supportive role in that match, but as the world's top team heading into the Champions Stage it's easy to see FaZe Clan making a deep run. The upside of his environment, and his wildly good form, make rain an easy player to target.

Players to Fade

HooXi

The in-game leader for the lowest ranked team left in the major is an easy call to fade, and one that isn't particularly inventive. HooXi is even more of a fade than most in-game leaders though. Compared to karrigan, or hampus, players that have shown the ability to carry a match when needed, HooXi simply doesn't have that next gear. Over the past three months HooXi has a 0.88 rating and 0.54 kills per round. Those type of numbers should send fantasy managers running, even if Copenhagen Flames have shown some excellent team play.

arT

FURIA is one of the dark horses to make a deep run in the Champions Stage, especially as the only non-European team left in the competition. Despite that arT finds himself firmly in the 'Players to Fade' section. The secondary AWPer always has upside and can always make space for himself on the map, he just hasn't been on form in the major. Across eight maps so far, arT has a 0.87 rating putting him right alongside Aleksib and juanflatroo. arT may be the support and leader his team needs, but for fantasy managers his hyper-aggressive style offers next to nothing.

chopper

The final fade for the Champions Stage comes from the other side of the FURIA match. chopper and Team Spirit shocked everyone by taking the top seed in the Legends Stage with a perfect 3-0 performance. Patsi, degster and co. have been on absolute fire, except for chopper. The support and in-game leader has been excellent in rebuilding this roster and climbing back to the top of the world rankings, but in-game he offers little to the team. chopper has a 0.96 rating over the past three months, with an exceedingly poor 0.84 impact rating. chopper is one to leave out of fantasy rosters, even with Spirit coming in on the back of a perfect Legends Stage.

Stats Courtesy of HLTV.org