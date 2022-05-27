VCT Stage 2 Week 3 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our VALORANT series.

Another week, another set of VCT matches. VCT rolls on in Europe and North America in one of the hardest-to-pick sets of matches yet. Upsets have become the norm with VCT, with powerhouses such as The Guard and M3 Champions off to slow starts, there's been opportunity for new and exciting fantasy assets in nearly every match. Here's a look at some players to target, and fade, in week 3 of VCT Challengers Stage 2.

Players to Target

Corey

TSM has long been a sort of problem child in North America, near the top, but never quite making international competition or showing out at the highest level. Well this new iteration of the roster seems to have a different feel around it, especially with Corey leading the way. Taking on a massively struggling Guard team, this could be the perfect chance for Corey and TSM to establish themselves among the top teams in North America. Corey has a 1.23 rating and 254 ACS over the last three months, all the top marks for this new TSM roster.

Cryocells

Cryocells has established himself as one of the top players in North America throughout 2022, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Over the last three months the sniper has a 1.26 rating and 255 ACS, including through the VCT North America playoffs. He has been one of the top prospects in North America and alongside Zekken has led the way for XSET to become a top contender in the region. Taking on a new-look 100 Thieves roster who were blown away 2-0 by TSM last time out should provide a major chance for Cryocells to make yet another statement in North America.

Derke

Derke finally has some help for firepower on Fnatic and this roster looks absolutely terrifying for every other team in the world. The Finnish sniper has been in brilliant form lately, with a 1.20 rating as Fnatic have stormed to a 2-0 starts in VCT EMEA Stage 2. With Alfajer and Enzo taking some of the attention off of Derke, he has had the freedom to take over matches more frequently, especially on Chamber. Against Acend he will face perhaps his biggest head-to-head opponent in cNed, but Derke has shown that he might just be the best player in the world, and he is worth targeting in any match.

Players to Fade

SUYGETSU

It's odd to find a FunPlus Phoenix player in the 'to fade' section after their excellence in the first split, but simply put SUYGETSU just hasn't had the individual impact needed to be a top fantasy option. The support player has a 0.92 rating over the past three months with 187 ACS. While these aren't awful numbers, and clearly FPX have been a successful team, these aren't the figures fantasy managers are looking for. He has a favorable match with FOKUS this week, but even then look towards Shao and Zyppan, not SUYGETSU.

Dreamas

Nobody on OG LDN Utd has a rating over 1.00 in the past three months, and that alone makes this a team to steer well clear of in all fantasy formats. With that said it's especially worth avoiding Dreamas, who has consistently failed to accomplish anything on the map and has struggled to an abysmal 158 ACS. That type of tally immediately makes Dreamas a complete no-go for all fantasy formats. Add his 0.57 kills per round and there's no room for fantasy upside, this team simply isn't up to the level needed for fantasy managers in VCT EMEA.

dapr

Sentinels are off to a 0-2 start in VCT North America and are quickly becoming a risk to not even make playoffs. At the center of the struggled for Sentinels is dapr, who has a 0.92 rating and 191 ACS in the past three months. This new look Sentinels roster is struggling, and can't even beat the teams expected to fall to the bottom of the table such as Evil Geniuses and Luminosity. Taking on OpTic, the reigning Masters champions, should be a complete rout unless Sentinels find some of their old form from 2021. We'll take the more recent form instead and say that dapr belongs far away from any fantasy rosters.

Stats courtesy of Thespike.gg