BLAST Premier World Final Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our CS:GO series.

The final major event of 2022 is here with the BLAST Premier World Final. Despite a more closed circuit, the World Final still features some of the best teams and players in the world. With the best of the best on display, here's a look at some players to target and fade in Abu Dhabi.

Players to Target

ropz

FaZe Clan have had a disappointing second half of 2022, by their own incredibly lofty standards that is. They have won a title and made deep runs in nearly every tournament, and you need not look any further than ropz. Realistically almost every part of FaZe is worth considering, but ropz is my pick due to his flying form and his consistency. FaZe open the tournament against a struggling G2 side, a clash where FaZe should have the chance to show their top form.

NAF

NAF has become the hope of North America, especially with EliGE struggling for form in recent months. NAF has shown world-class level in the major and in Pro League, and consistently steps up, even in the toughest matches. YEKINDAR and EliGE might have the higher peaks, but NAF nearly never has a floor game, always putting together safe fantasy performances. NAF and Liquid will be looking to end their 2022 with a major title in what should be a very competitive World Final.

degster

It's tough to trust OG as a team as this roster truly lacks the firepower of their opponents, but degster has the consistency to get there for fantasy purposes day in, day out. The sniper is the centerpiece of this OG roster and is worth considering in all formats. The only concern for degster will be matches against some of the top teams in the world such as Na'Vi and Vitality, who feature truly world-class AWPers. In matches against teams that lack that sort of top-tier sniper, degster should remain a top fantasy play.

Players to Fade

HooXi

HooXi is the in-game leader and is dealing with personal strife following a family tragedy. It's hard to target HooXi at the best of time, but when he is dealing with such a difficult situation, it's understandable to expect his mind to be off the match. HooXi and G2 have had a mixed year and seem set to end on a poor note at the World Final. G2 open their tournament in a tough clash with FaZe Clan, one of the top ranked teams in the world.

Qikert

Qikert is a Major winner. That's an interesting sentence, though it's still almost impossible to trust the support of Outsiders. Individually he just doesn't offer as much going forward as some other otpions on the slate. Qikert and the Outsiders face a tough clash with Team Liquid, one where they could be tested thoroughly. Qikert's mixed form in 2022 make him the single piece of Outsiders worth fading heading into the World Final.

dupreeh

dupreeh in the red is so strange as the Dane has long been one of the best players in the world, and yet he finds himself struggling mightily of late. This Vitality team is wildly talented on paper, and yet seem to be unable to make it work on the server. dupreeh in a more supportive role is hard to trust for fantasy purposes, and Spinx and ZywOo simply soak up too many of the kills for anybody else on Vitality to get a look outside of maybe Magisk.

Stats courtesy of HLTV.org