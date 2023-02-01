Call of Duty League Major 2 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

The second major of the Call of Duty League season is headed to Boston, where all 12 teams will compete for the second major title of the 2023 campaign. The second stage has had a plethora of unbelievable moves and now comes together for what promises to be an unpredictable major. Here's a look at some players to target and fade heading into the Boston Major.

Players to Target

Pred

Seattle had an awful second stage, but Pred had an earth-shatteringly good second stage himself. Both of these are true, and it makes Pred a tough proposition heading into the second major. He starts in the lower bracket, which should offer some easier matches, but he also is a single match from elimination and the Surge roster has crumbled around him. Pred is one of the best players in the game, and his talent alone keeps him in the blue despite the struggling roster Surge have stuck with.

Dashy

Dashy came back to OpTic and... broke the single-game kill record while dropping 115 on Atlanta FaZe to lead the Green Wall to the top seed. The powers of OpTic evidently know no bounds as Dashy showed why he was the MVP runner up in 2022. The main AR player has played with a chip on his shoulder and looks to be back in top form, with OpTic choosing to bring him back onto the roster and remove Rambo, the coach Dashy had been feuding with. OpTic have cast their lot with the superstar AR player, and seem intent on building around him in 2023.

KiSMET

It seems like every member of NYSL has taken their turn in the spotlight, but behind it all has been their secondary SMG, KiSMET. Going from out of the league to being one of the top SMG players in the game, KiSMET has done exceptionally well, and is proving to be the perfect foil for HyDra. KiSMET has put together some stellar individual numbers and with teams planning around HyDra and Skyz, he should have all the room in the world to work and continue improving those numbers.

Players to Fade

iLLeY

OpTic's in-game leader, iLLeY, has fallen back to earth, and back into the red. An exceptional run of form in the early portions of Stage 2 was nice, but they were always going to be the exception not the rule. The flex in-game leader has struggled mightily in recent matches and is now back in the red, as he often is. iLLeY and OpTic do have the top seed going into Major 2, and will be looking for another CDL title.

Prolute

Prolute has been the odd man out on Legion, struggling to have the impact of his two star AR's. The flex player just hasn't really gotten a whole lot done, and has crumbled to some awful showings in recent weeks, with his very best matches barely limping to a 1.00 KD. When his ceiling is a neutral finish it's hard to trust Prolute as anything more than a deep flier in tough matches.

Accuracy

Seattle's awful Stage 2 comes largely down to Mack and Accuracy, who both failed to show any consistency throughout. In the end Accuracy ended with some of the worst individual stats in the league and once again proved that he is little more than a coach on the server. Accuracy and Seattle have always been more consistent on LAN, so there's every chance he bounces back, though Accuracy at his very best is often a mediocre option.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg