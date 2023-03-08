Call of Duty League Stage 3 Week 3 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

The third Major of the Call of Duty League is right around the corner. With the final week of qualifiers all that stands in the way of the Texas Major it's time to take a look at some of the best and worst the CDL has to offers. Here's a look at some players to target and fade heading into Stage 3 Week 3 of the Call of Duty League

Players to Target

Scrappy

Scrappy has gone from the consensus rookie of the year to near the top of the MVP ladder in Major 3. The flex player has a 1.25 overall KD (1st in the league), bolstered by a league-leading 1.32 KD in Hardpoint. The superstar flex is showing no signs of slowing down as Toronto once more continue to take over in the qualifiers. The only hope is that this play translates to LAN at Major 3.

Slasher

SlasheR was expected to be the weak-link for FaZe in 2023. Well he's already lead his roster to a trophy and now he sits with the fourth-best individual KD in Major 3 at 1.21. Perhaps most ridiculous for SlasheR is his 1.82 in SnD and an absolutely ridiculous 1.56 in Control. Simply put SlasheR is playing as a true superstar on a team already loaded with superstars.

Nastie

Perhaps I'm too high on Nastie, but after the role swap that saw him switch to the flex role he's been one of the best players in the CDL, even taking over against the reigning champions, Atlanta. Nastie has long been the most talented player on this London roster and despite a string of awful results, Nastie has risen above and conitnued to be a dominat option. Especially impressive is his 1.15 KD in Hardpoint, a mode where London have struggled to even take a single map.

Players to Fade

TJHaLy

Perhaps the most daming piece of evidence against TJHaLy is 2Real joining this roster and immediately outshining him. 2ReaL was the worst player in the history of the league in 2022 and he still is accomplishing far more than TJHaLy. The SMG veteran offers so little in any aspect of the game, and resides on an awful roster, there's simply no upside to TJHaLy in any formats.

Accuracy

There is no played carried more by "intangibles" than Accuracy. Unfortunately for fantasy managers the only thing that counts are the tangible stats, and in those categories Accuracy is horrific. His 0.60 in SnD is one of the worst in the league and his overall 0.84 KD is the lowest of any AR player by nearly .1. Seattle are an impossibly volatile team lead by one of the worst individual players in the league, there's no way to trust Accuracy in any formats.

Brack

Brack was the shining star of Florida for about three matches. In Major 3 his star has fallen and he sits with a 0.89 KD, held back by an awful 0.69 in Control. There's just nothing for Florida to do, this roster isn't willing to spend on any major free agents, and Brack has been inconsistent at best. With a dysfunctional team, apathetic management and little positives while looking to the future there's simply nothing to be done but fade Brack and Florida as a whole.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg