DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Play-In Showdown - Round 1

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

The Play-In Showdown has arrived in the EuroLeague with two games Tuesday. The second is a win-or-go-home game, and the opener is for the No. 7 seed, with the loser getting one more chance to advance Friday. Maccabi and Baskonia will get the action underway, with Efes and Virtus Bologna following. Rotations should not be affected much in either contest, and you will likely see more players take the court than you would in a typical NBA playoff game.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($10,600)

He's my favorite among the pricy options, as his price inexplicably dropped, he has an amazing matchup and should get at least 35 minutes.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,100)

The contrarian take I have for Tuesday is going with Miller-McIntyre over Larkin. I think it's very close but I'm edging on the side of Miller-McIntyre with a higher floor and a better matchup.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,800)

It's really tough to rank him third, but when Virtus is full strength the one thing they do is shut down opposing point guards. That's not to say Larkin could hit tough shots and still get a double-double; I'm just questioning his ceiling in a tough matchup.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($8,900)

The floor is not great but the pace of play in this game benefits him greatly, and this is one of the cheaper rates we've seen him at all season.

Valuable Values

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,900)

Darius Thompson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,600)

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,200)

As always with this trio, any of them could get hot and post a big score. The hot hand will play, so if one of them gets going he could see extended minutes.

Daniel Hackett, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($7,100)

I love tooting my own horn so ... how about that Hackett call last week ? I loved him as a bounceback candidate thinking Virtus would need his size and with him being fully healthy, and lo and behold he went off. Virtus will lean on the veteran again, and although I think he will impact the game more so on the court than on DraftKings, I think this tag is too cheap in this type of game.

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($6,300)

I would really feel more comfortable if John DiBartolomeo is ruled out, but I think he's still a fine play if the captain is in. Blatt is cheap and has such a big impact when he's on the court.

Isaia Cordinier, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($7,800)

Foul risk is there but he's someone who can score 30 FANTASY points if you can stomach the risk .

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,700)

It's a great matchup, he's below $10,00 and I think he sees 30 minutes Tuesday, which is half the battle when rostering Moneke.

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,400)

Another tough matchup for an Efes stud, but I do find it unlikely that he and Larkin both fail due to the amount of volume both get. If I'm choosing between the two I'm leaning Clyburn, especially with forward being a much weaker position.

Bonzie Colson, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,200)

Per dollar Colson is my favorite forward Tuesday. I think this price tag is too cheap for the pace of this game and he can easily return 3x value.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,400)

The best floor per dollar out of all the frontcourt options Tuesday. He's a walking double-double and will face one of the worst interiors in the league.

Valuable Values

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($5,500)

He's a cheap starter and has been as steady as they come lately. He's a versatile big man who can board and shoot the three.

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,100)

Tibor Pleiss, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,200)

The age-old discussion of which Efes center to take has grown tough with everyone healthy, but they're so cheap that we have to consider them on a two-game slate. Pleiss will almost certainly get the start and will be my lean among the two.

Bryant Dunston, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($5,200)

Dunston remains one of the better interior defenders in the league, and I think Virtus will lean on the veteran for more minutes with their season on the line.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.