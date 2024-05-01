DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

Another day and another chance for someone to snag $1,000 on DraftKings. The theme of the Playoffs has been injuries to impactful players, and that continues Wednesday with Monaco likely down perennial Best Defender candidate John Brown, who plays maximum minutes. We will discuss several ways Monaco could adjust below. There are also questions in the Fenerbahce frontcourt with Johnathan Motley and Sertac Sanli both uncertain for Game 3. Unlike Tuesday when we stacked a lot of lineups with players in the first game, Wednesday's lineups will likely be a bit more balanced between the two contests. Good luck!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($10,300)

There's simply no denying how well Fenerbahce has been defending. They have the perfect strategy and I really don't see that changing. However, the floor is just still so good with James that if he has a game where he's forcing up more shots or just gets hot hitting contested jumpers, we could see his first big game of the series.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,100)

The stat-stuffing king himself is back for what will be yet another high-paced matchup with Real Madrid. Although he lacks much scoring punch he impacts the game in so many ways that he is a perfectly fine pivot off James.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,900)

The knee looked just fine in Game 2, and now he's back on his home rims below $9,000. He is very scoring-reliant but I'm more inclined to take the risk at a price that is low by his standards.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($9,700)

There's no denying what this matchup allows him to do. He thrives in fast-paced games, as evidenced by him putting up at least 38.0 DraftKings points in two of his last three matchups with Baskonia.

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,400)

This is a gut play. The Howard game can come at any moment and he holds the highest shot rate in the league by a wide margin. He has got to avoid the ticky-tack fouls that have been limiting him, though.

Valuable Values

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,900)

Talk about an X factor. Dorsey has been the driving force behind a potential playoff upset. He will continue to start and he's become so much more than a scoring-reliant third option. I think he's still way too cheap, especially back at home.

Jordan Loyd, AS Monaco ($7,500)

One thing we could see Monaco utilize if Brown sits is more three-guard lineups, which in theory could lead to minutes in the high 20s for Loyd, who is a microwave scorer.

Sergio Llull, Real Madrid ($6,000)

Sergio Rodriguez, Real Madrid ($5,700)

The two veteran bench guards just make big playoff plays and always seem to thrive this time of year. I like them as last piece options in the game with the higher total.

Yakuba Ouattara, AS Monaco ($3,700)

This one is risky but I think with Brown dinged he could be forced into some minutes. It's unclear exactly how many, but if you want a true punt option at the guard spot and you're entering multiple lineups, he's your guy.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($9,200)

Vincent Poirier, Real Madrid ($8,100)

As I noted the last two times the played, these are two of the best big men in the league facing the worst interior defense in the league. Despite a price increase for both I still do not think it's enough for the ceiling potential of either. They will never share the court together so despite thinking both could keep crushing, I'd have a max of one.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,900)

Much like James he's been extremely mediocre so far this series, but he has at least been able to maintain a respectable floor. Maybe a return to his home arena could light the fire we saw beyond the arc in Turkey early last month when he broke the single-game scoring record with 50 points.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco ($8,400)

The most likely starting lineup I envision for Monaco involves their usual starters with Diallo at the power forward spot in place of Brown. That would give Diallo a boost both in terms of minutes and rebound potential.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($8,700)

Dare I say his minutes are more secure than any of his teammates? Yabusele starts and also sees some action in garbage time, which gives a minutes floor in the mid-20s barring foul trouble.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid ($9,000)

This is a gut play yet again. He was thrown out of the last game in the fourth quarter and I believe he was about to rack up some late DraftKings points. Much like Howard the Hezonja game could happen at any moment, and when these guys go off they truly break the entire slate.

Valuable Values

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,300)

There will be plenty of options in this section, so apologies in advance. However, due to the frontcourt injuries there are many ways the coaches could go with their rotations and I'll give my take on what I think is most likely. If Sanli is out I believe Papagiannis will start, and that would make him a great yet chalky play. I think he would have a floor around 15 minutes and the upside for 25 minutes. Fenerbahce could just go small ball the entire game if they choose.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco ($7,100)

If Brown sits I think the most likely scenario is Blossomgame and Diallo taking nearly all the minutes at the forward spots, and that makes the former another strong option. I just wouldn't play him alongside Diallo because it's unlikely both will have a ceiling game.

Donatas Motiejunas, AS Monaco ($7,700)

Donta Hall, AS Monaco ($5,400)

Mam Jaiteh, AS Monaco ($3,600)

Now let's discuss how a Brown absence would affect Monaco's center rotation. Brown's versatility allowed them to go small for a lot of minutes, which they would not be able to do if he is out. I think we would see one of these three on the court at all times, with the hot hand being busiest. The safest option would obviously be Motiejunas, who starts and has high usage.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($5,600)

Chima Moneke remains out, and Rogkavopoulos remains in this section. He gets a good shot volume, can get hot any time out and should continue to start.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,500)

Nate Sestina, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,200)

Dyshawn Pierre, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,900)

Yes, this is another three-man grouping, but I'll always be transparent, and anyone saying they know for sure what these coaches will do would most likely be lying. I have these three listed because if Fenerbahce decides to go small for the majority of the game and you fade Papagiannis, I think one or two of these forwards could smash at their price tags.

Petr Cornelie, AS Monaco ($3,300)

Much like Ouattara above, if you need a punt at the forward spot Cornelie looks like your guy. He's risky but could be in the rotation just above the minimum price.

