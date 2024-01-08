DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 20 - Tuesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Tuesday's list of players is a little lengthy, but that's what happens when you have seven games and some injury news to discuss. As a result, I'll keep things short and sweet in this section. The most important injury news revolves around the Red Star players, because if any of them sit out and we see a small rotation, I will want to attack their matchup against ASVEL. Good luck, everyone!

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,400)

The floor game finally came for James, as he had a rought night from the field in Round 19 and didn't make up for it with insane peripherals. Now we get a better matchup, and that -- coupled with the absence of backcourt mate Elie Okobo -- gives him a chance to get back on track.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,100)

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($8,600)

These two stir the pot for Baskonia, and they get a boost with Monaco missing Okobo, who is one of the better perimeter defenders in EuroLeague. If Monaco plays even close to Baskonia's pace this game could produce fireworks.

Chris Jones, Valencia Basket ($9,100)

Valencia did a great job adding players via the transfer market, but this team goes as Jones goes, and he has seen at least 26 minutes in six straight appearances. I avoided him when he was getting minutes in the low 20s, but that situation seems to be resolved early in the second half of the season.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($11,600)

Larkin did everything he could to hold off Real Madrid in four overtimes but ran out of steam. He is priced to the max, but he has been excellent and I wouldn't oppose anyone who includes him in their lineups.

Shabazz Napier, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($8,800)

The chalkiest man on the Round 19 slate let a lot of people down, as he missed eight of his 10 shots. He got the price increase and now needs to be efficient from the field to get you close to the 30-point mark on DraftKings. ALBA plays very fast and does not do well on the defensive end, so if they can keep Tuesday's game close Napier is live for a bounceback.

Jerian Grant, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($8,700)

Panathinaikos has run a four-guard rotation with Grant, Kostas Sloukas, Kendrick Nunn and Luca Vildoza, but Vildoza is now sidelined, and I think the remaining three soak up the bulk of the minutes due to a lack of other options. With Sloukas perhaps not 100 percent, I'll take the savings on Grant, who is defensive-minded but can rack up the peripherals.

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,100)

Red Star's backcourt is banged up right now, with Nikola Topic out for a while and both Milos Teodosic and Yago Dos Santos entering Tuesday's contest with a questionable tag. That leaves Nedovic as the only fully-healthy guard against a team allowing the most points in the league.

Kemba Walker, AS Monaco ($6,000)

Monaco hasn't wanted Walker and James on the floor together all that much, as they both have similar games and are limited defensively. However, with the Okobo suspension we might see them test that limit. Jordan Loyd is ready to return from a month-long absence, but I'm not sure how many minutes he will be able to handle right away.

Jaleen Smith, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($4,700)

The floor isn't great, but from an eyeball test they really like what he offers, and I think at any point head coach Zeljko Obradovic could run him out there for at least 20 minutes.

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,700)

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,000)

As always the two Fenerbahce guards who work off the bench are in play for GPPs. Dorsey had a big game his last time out, and I think Guduric will do the same anytime now.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($10,200)

Once again I don't like the pricier forwards on the slate, but I do see a path where Hayes-Davis gets 30-to-34 minutes and finds himself in the optimal lineup. He fared well against Partizan in the first matchup, and their pace of play benefits his game.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,200)

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,900)

I'm curious to see what the latest coaching change does to ASVEL's rotation, but if the minutes remain the same for these two they offer just as much upside as anyone in this section.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($10,400)

Real Madrid got the best of Ibaka in Round 14, but he also had a poor shooting night. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a much better outcome this time around as long as he avoids the fouls.

Tibor Pleiss, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,200)

The big man is back with a bang, as he posted double-doubles in both games last week. He provides shooting and floor spacing from the center spot, which it seems Efes was really missing. Pleiss rested over the weekend after playing 52 minutes in Friday's marathon against Real Madrid, so he should be ready for as many minutes he can handle, which could be a bunch more with Tyrique Jones banged up.

Adam Hanga, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($6,900)

Hanga is listed as a forward but occupies a backcourt spot regularly. He has a great usage rate and could step into a larger role if a teammate or two is unable to go Tuesday.

Freddie Gillespie, FC Bayern Munich ($4,500)

He made a big splash his last time out and could push Joel Bolomboy for minutes in the post. This is a great matchup for both players.

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,600)

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,500)

Both of these big men seemingly like to foul, but they also have significant upside if given extended run.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($5,800)

Yabusele could again be ready for extended minutes in the EuroLeague setting after being eased back in off a lengthy absence. I'd really like his prospects if he finds a spot in Tuesday's starting lineup.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco ($5,500)

He is a candidate for more minutes with the Okobo suspension and can get hot when getting up threes from the corner.

