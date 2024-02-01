DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 25 - Thursday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

Once again another injury filled slate where value is plentiful. We've seen this happen a lot lately which means once again it comes down to picking the correct studs because almost always the values will score so similar that the margin is thin compared to if you choose the wrong stud. As always I'm prioritizing the stud guard first and then selecting my stud Forward but with the studs I always suggest going with your gut or playing whomever you think we'll be the least owned . It's clear below which game stack I prefer so I'll leave that one a surprise . Good luck everyone , ALMOST FRIDAY!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($11,000)

Never in a million years figured I'd have interest in an 11k Lee vs Madrid but hey here we are and let me give you some reasons why it's not crazy. First off yet again we have two high usage guys missing for ASV in Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Joffrey Lauvergne . This puts all the weight and usage on Lee's shoulders yet again giving him a great floor if he just plays his normal 30 minutes. Madrid has been a little susceptible to PG position this season. Mike Scott got hot last round which took away some shots for Lee but Scott has a much tougher individual matchup today.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,500)

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,400)

Once again both had solid performance last week and now they're involved in one of the better pace and total games on the slate both are volatile but still great GPP options as always .

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,000)

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,800)

Miller Mack dropped a 50 burger off the bench last game and Howard had a 16 pt Q that lifted him to value all from one amazing second half essentially. Much like the previous mentioned guards we get these two in a great game environment vs one of the worst defensive teams in the league .

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin ($8,100)

They gave us a nice little discount on Sterling this round after he saw limited minutes in a blowout and tough tough matchup VS OLY . Luckily for us he now gets a good matchup and although it's a slower paced game he could find himself with the ball at the end of the shot clock in a lot of these possessions as his teammates are not the best at creating their own shots.

Valuable Values

Jordan Theodore, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($4,300)

Got the surprise start over Miller-McIntyre last week and it seemed to workout for everyone so they could look to do the same thing here and he's very cheap for a starting PG

Ignas Brazdeikis, Olympiacos Piraeus ($4,000)

Speaking of cheap we saw Brazdeikis play the most minutes as an OLY player and he's still 4k flat and actually is a good matchup vs this BAYERN team as a large Guard SF combo guy.

Gabriele Procida, ALBA Berlin ($6,300)

You're going to see a couple other solid BER guards right in this price range and I honestly am not opposed to any of the 3 but I'm partial to Procida as I believe he's one of the most underrated players in this league. We finally saw his minutes tick back up above the 20 minute mark since his illness and I think we see another match close to mid 20s minutes for him here as well.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Vincent Poirier, Real Madrid ($9,900)

DraftKings wasted no time increasing the price here but it was for a very good reason since he now gets the softest team against centers. They were able to keep him at around 26 min in a close game last round due to MTA lack of size so they weren't getting killed when VP was off the court . However today could be a diff story he could be pushed for 30-32 minutes here with ASV size which would open up another 40 FPT ceiling performance.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,400)

Got the start last game and actually fared worse than normal so despite BKN being down a Center and a PF I wouldn't mind if they still bring him off the bench. This is an elite matchup for any BKN player and Moneke is one of the higher usage guys on the team.

Bonzie Colson, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,300)

You're probably sensing a theme here with my love for this game but the prices are pretty fair for the pace that I accept so there's multiple reasons to like it . I will say Colson feels like the most trap since he seems to always do bad in great spots . Even with his shakey history in good matchups I just can't ignore how friendly BKN has been to opposing 3/4s and will be going back .

Moses Wright, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,800)

Love how aggressive DK was with his price here . He got the start last round after being in Greece for less than 48 hours . He got in a bit of foul trouble which could always happen again here as he's not up to speed on their defensive coverages. Although I think if he avoids fouls here and Ibaka sits ..... 30 min vs this front court without Ibaka could open up a big game for him .

Youssoupha Fall, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,500)

Sarunas did a great job matchup up with Fall last round EVERY TIME Fall was in the game they'd put in Sertac Sanli and have him stretch Fall out to the 3 point line which forced ASV coach to limit the minutes. I think we see close to full run here considering he doesn't have a true Center Backup and we know what can happen when you give a 7 foot giant 30 minutes .

Semi Ojeleye, Valencia Basket ($8,400)

Okay I know he did bad last round but he still got up a decent amount of shots for someone who kept missing and just couldn't find it and I think they could flip on a hat here with a 30 FPT game .

Valuable Values

Maik Kotsar, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($6,200)

Okay first things first . Everyone is going to see BKN thin at F and before you think plug in Marinkovic I want it to be known that Marinkovic is a SG/SF type he's not a big like the guys that are out. I still think Marinkovic is a fine play but just don't play him thinking he's the big man. KOTSAR is the actually guy who will benefit from these lack of bigs here . With Costello and Diop out it leaves Kotsar as the only true center left on roster so we'll see a lot of him and a little Moneke at the 5 today .

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid ($6,900)

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($6,600)

The two PFS are just two high upside guys who are always so live for 30 FPT games that the ceiling allows you to kind of ignore their sub 15 FPT floor. Just because they aren't Centers doesn't mean that can attack this weak ASV interior themselves.

Damien Inglis, Valencia Basket ($7,700)

His team is just addicted to giving everyone on the team sub 25 minutes and it's infuriating. If this is a tight game down the stretch due to the absence of Toure and Davies, if Inglis is forced to see 27+ minutes I think he could go for 4-5x value and break the slate. If he goes for sub 23 minutes again I think he makes for a mediocre solid floor play. You have to make the tough decision on what you think they do.

Mbaye Ndiaye, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($6,400)

The athletic Big who's flashed as of late will be backing up Fall again due to Lauvergne being out and with his decent 0.83 FPPM numbers he'd make for a solid play if given 25+ minutes . Also a bonus since he would get a blowout run as well.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($3,700)

Dani Diez, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($4,000)

More PF who should be forced to soak up more minutes with Sedekerskis out . Diez saw 30 min last round and did nothing with it. I personally think he's bad but it seems Coach prefers his defense over Rog P. I think Nicolas is a much better FANTASY player and if he got 25+ min im. almost positive he would break the slate . Unfortunately the coach has a very short leash with him so it's scary

Edwin Jackson, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($4,800)

Listed as a F but he's more of a SG/ SF and he's soaked up all of TLC on ball stuff in TLC absence . He's also been starting the last two games .

Luke Sikma, Olympiacos Piraeus ($5,500)

This one if a lot of what if's but hear me out . First things first we'd need to confirm Petrusev is unable to play here . If we confirm that then we start getting into hypotheticals of Wright's severe foul trouble game . If those two things happen Sikma could be the sleeper of the slate .

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.