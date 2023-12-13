EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 14

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Unlimited trades, an affordable head coach and numerous injuries to capitalize on set the stage for an intriguing Round 14.

Now, for the picks!

Guard

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (17.3 credits)

Larkin finds himself in one of the most favorable positions for high PIR games in the league, considering the injuries to many teammates and the team's heavy dependence on him. With over 33 minutes per game, 13.3 shot attempts, 50/40/96% shooting splits, 4.0 assists, 6.3 fouls drawn, and a remarkable 26.3 PIR over the last 3 games against ALBA, Panathinaikos and Red Star. Every few games, he explodes with 25+ PIR, and in the last round, he reached an impressive 41 PIR. Alongside Mike James, Larkin produces the most 25+ PIR games this EuroLeague season (5 games). The upcoming Efes schedule includes three potentially favorable matchups for Larkin in Maccabi, Baskonia and Valencia.

Mike James, AS Monaco (17.1 credits)

James possesses the potential to generate PIR outside of scoring, averaging 34 minutes, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.7 steals, and 4.0 fouls drawn over the last 3 games—an impressive feat. His remarkable number of shot attempts in each game is also worth noting. However, Monaco's schedule and matchups present challenges, as they face Fenerbahce, Panathinaikos, Bayern, and Barcelona—teams known for effectively defending PG and SG position players. Despite these red flags, James, being a top-class player, has the ability to outplay any defense. Another factor favoring James is the limited options on day two of Round 14, making him a viable fantasy captain candidate in case day one is not successful.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (15.5 credits)

Baldwin has been posting impressive numbers in the last 3 rounds, maintaining an average of 29 minutes per game. During this period, he has showcased his scoring ability with an average of 19.7 points on 11.0 shot attempts, exhibiting efficient shooting splits of 61/46/81%. Beyond scoring, he contributes significantly with 2.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and draws 5.0 fouls per game, resulting in an impressive 23.0 Player Impact Rating (PIR). Maccabi's upcoming match against Efes presents a favorable matchup for Baldwin.

Daniel Hackett, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (9.9 credits)

Hackett's playing time has seen an increase, averaging over 28 minutes per game in the last 3 matches. He has been actively contributing with 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists during this period. Notably, he draws an impressive 5.0 fouls per game, showcasing an 85% free throw conversion. Looking ahead, Virtus' schedule includes matchups against Baskonia, Olympiacos, Valencia, Partizan, and Bayern. While Olympiacos and Bayern have strong defenses against point guards, the remaining three teams present favorable matchups for Hackett to continue his impactful contributions.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (6.2 credits)

Marinkovic plays the most minutes among players priced between 5 to 7 credits. With an average of 10.0 shot attempts over the last 3 games, including 7.3 three-point attempts per game, he actively contributes in various aspects—cleaning the boards, drawing fouls, and making few visits to the free-throw line (although his free throw percentage is not outstanding at just 60% over the last 3 games). At this price point, consistently playing 20+ minutes, attempting numerous shots, and contributing in rebounds, Marinkovic stands out as a solid pick.

Dovydas Giedraitis, Zalgiris Kaunas (4.3 credits)

In constructing successful fantasy teams, it's often advantageous to include players at the lowest price tier, making Giedraitis an ideal match. With Lukas Lekavicius still out and expected to remain so for a while, Giedraitis has experienced a boost in minutes. The departures of Ignas Brazdeikis and Naz Mitrou-Long further solidify Giedraitis's role. Additionally, with Edmond Sumner reported as a Game Time Decision (GTD), there's increased confidence that Giedraitis could see significant playing time. While the recent signing of Austin Hollins introduces a slight risk of decreased minutes, Giedraitis, currently in good form, might be worth the gamble.

Forward

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (16.4 credits)

Shengelia's passing has slightly decreased, but his rebounding has improved. Although his shooting accuracy hasn't reached his season averages recently, but there's an upward trend in his shot attempts. Overall, he continues to showcase the same form seen throughout the season, recording an average of 21.3 PIR per game over the last 3 games—very close to his seasonal average of 22.3 PIR. The upcoming opponents include Baskonia, Olympiacos, Valencia, Partizan, and Bayern. The Round 14 game against Baskonia appears to be a favorable matchup, while the other games pose a bigger challenge. However, Shengelia has proven this season that he can deliver even against tough defensive opponents.

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (14.4 credits)

Armani faces Barcelona in the next round, which could be a challenging matchup for Shields. His impressive stat line over the last 3 games includes over 33 minutes of play, 22.0 points, 14.3 shot attempts, 49/46/100% shooting splits, 6.0 fouls drawn, and a 22.3 PIR. Beyond Barcelona, the EuroLeague schedule includes games against ASVEL, Panathinaikos, Baskonia, and Olympiacos—among which the first three may offer favorable matchups for Shields. With Mirotic still out of the roster, Shields remains the undisputed offensive option #1 for Milan.

P.J. Dozier, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (11.2 credits)

With Aleksa Avramovic out and James Nunnally and Ognjen Jaramaz both traveling but uncertain, Dozier has been posting impressive stats over the last 3 games—averaging 30 minutes, 13.0 points, 9.3 shot attempts, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and a 19.0 PIR. He could be a valuable addition for the next 1-2 rounds, but caution is advised, especially with an away game against Real Madrid in round 16. Consider strongly whether to keep him beyond that point.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (10.7 credits)

With Guerschon Yabusele out, Hezonja has performed well in most games. Over the last 3 games, he's averaged 22 minutes, 13.3 points, 9.7 shot attempts, 4.7 rebounds, and a 15.0 PIR. While his playing time hasn't reached 30 minutes, he has stepped up. The next four games are likely to feature favorable matchups for Hezonja (against Bayern, Red Star, Partizan and ASVEL), making him a viable option for the next rounds.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (4.2 credits)

The Efes injured list currently reads as such: Will Clyburn, Rodrigue Beaubois, Ante Zizic, Derek Willis, Elijah Bryant, Tibor Pleiss, Erkan Yilmaz and Dogus Ozdemiroglu. Due to this, Osmani has seen boosted minutes and bigger role. Osmani, who previously played 3-8 minutes, has seen a significant increase, logging 23 and 17 minutes in the last two games. This substantial jump makes Osmani a compelling pick for your Fantasy team roster.

Danielius Lavrinovicius, Zalgiris Kaunas (4.0 credits)

With Brady Manek still out, Lavrinovicius remains a noteworthy pick. He has been receiving 10+ minutes per game since Manek's absence, making him the forward player with the most playtime at the 4.0-credit price point in the league.

Center

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (13.1 credits)

I initially presumed Caboclo to play 25+ minutes during Frank Kaminsky's absence in previous rounds, but he fell short, averaging 20.3 minutes over the last 3 games. This is not ideal for a 13.1 credits player. Additionally, his tendency to commit fouls rapidly might limit his playtime. Although Zach LeDay may be unavailable, making Caboclo slightly bigger value pick, the absolute requirement is that both of Caboclo's fellow big men are not playing. Otherwise, this is a risky pick for someone who could have a tough time standing out in the PIR department.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (12.9 credits)

In the most recent EuroLeague game featuring Thiemann, we witnessed a career-best performance where he finished the match with an impressive 40 PIR. As highlighted by the hosts of the official EuroLeague Fantasy podcast, Thiemann has the biggest increase in value since the beginning of the season (+4.5 credits; he was priced at 8.4 credits before Round 1). Currently boasting a season average of 19.6 PIR per game, Thiemann's value still exceeds his current price of 12.9 credits.

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (11.7 credits)

Despite a momentary concern when Jones held his knee during a recent domestic league game, he seems to be in good health. Given the continued absence of teammates due to injuries, Jones remains a reliable pick. Looking ahead, the upcoming schedule for Efes includes matches against Maccabi, Bayern, Baskonia, Fenerbahce, and Valencia. Notably, Maccabi, Bayern, and Valencia appear to be particularly favorable matchups for Jones, as these teams have shown defensive vulnerabilities against centers.

Alen Smailagic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (8.3 credits)

An essential factor is the status of teammate LeDay, who has been reported as dealing with an injury but is traveling with the team to Kaunas. If LeDay does not play or has fewer minutes than usual, this could potentially shift Zach's minutes to Smailagic. Smailagic has shown good form in the last couple of games (25 mins, 12 PIR in EuroLeague against EA7 and 13 mins, 18 pts game in the domestic championship against Studentski Centar Podgorica). With Kaminsky also out for the next game, and the possibility of LeDay missing the round, Smailagic could confidently secure 25 minutes.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (9.1 credits)

Ataman is very expensive coach. Also Panathinaikos is playing an away game in round 14. The team is entering this round on a 3-game losing streak. Facing ASVEL (2-11 record), Panathinaikos has the talent to bounce back, making Ataman a justifiable pick even for an away game.

Giannis Sfairopoulos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.1 credits)

Crvena Zvezda faces ALBA in round 14 in Belgrade. Although Zvezda is on a 2-game losing streak, losing by close margins to Baskonia and Valencia in rounds 13 and 12, Alba may have Sterling Brown and Louis Olinde back in action. While Red Star might continue missing Shabazz Napier and Adam Hanga, making it a slightly risky pick, the strong desire to end the losing streak at home against the last team in EuroLeague standings makes Sfairopoulos a viable option.

Drop Candidates

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich (15.4 credits)

Ibaka remains on this list as Bayern prepares to face Real Madrid in round 14. With two more tough teams defensively for centers (Monaco and Valencia) in the next 4 rounds, there are three potentially risky games out of the next four for Ibaka. While it may not necessarily be the right decision to remove him, exploring less risky center options is advisable.

Alec Peters, FC Bayern Munich (12.9 credits)

Having missed the last domestic league game due to personal reasons, Peters' status remains uncertain. Until clarity is provided, there's no reason to risk having him in Round 14.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (11.4 credits)

Although recommended last week, confidence in Luwawu-Cabarrot has waned after a 5 PIR game in the last EuroLeague round and also a poor shooting night in the domestic league (5-15 from the field). Facing Panathinaikos, Armani, Olympiacos, and Real in the next 4 games, with Real being a particularly challenging opponent, you might talk yourself into dropping player from your fantasy team.

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.7 credits)

Canaan's playing time has decreased for the second straight week, now at 20 minutes per game in both EuroLeague and domestic championships. With reduced playing time, his chances of producing a decent PIR game have decreased.

