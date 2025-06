Advanced stats to help you choose the right players

This article is part of our EuroLeague Transfer Tracker series.

EuroLeague Basketball 2025 Transfer Tracker

Additions Extensions Departures TBD Alpha Diallo (4/19) TBD Matthew Strazel (5/20)

Additions Extensions Departures TBD TBD TBD

Additions Extensions Departures TBD TBD TBD

Dubai Basketball

Additions Extensions Departures TBD TBD Nikola Mirotic (6/12) Achille Lonati (4/16)

Additions Extensions Departures TBD TBD TBD

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Additions Extensions Departures TBD Antonio Blakeney (4/29) Marcus Foster (6/17)

Additions Extensions Departures TBD TBD Joffrey Lauvergne (6/19) Paul Mbiya (5/2)

Additions Extensions Departures TBD TBD Rafi Menco (6/19) Omer Mayer (4/16)

Paris Basketball

Additions Extensions Departures TBD TBD TBD

Additions Extensions Departures TBD Sterling Brown (4/25) TBD

Additions Extensions Departures TBD TBD Sidi Gueye (4/30)

Valencia Basket