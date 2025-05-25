Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Sunday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on May 25, 2025
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

OLY

PAO

Keenan Evans

Marius Grigonis

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Game Time: 16:00 CET / 10:00 am ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.0
Total: 164.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul vs. AS Monaco

Status Check

FBB

ASM

Scottie Wilbekin

None

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -1.0
Total: 158.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
