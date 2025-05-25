EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Final Four - Sunday

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Sunday, May 25

First and foremost, thank you to everyone who followed along this season and to RotoWire for providing this platform. I love talking about this league and I love that it continues to grow worldwide.

Although the first game on the schedule is a consolation and has no bearing on the final results, I think rotations will be tweaked only slightly, so I still will be attacking some of the available props.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:00 AM ET Sunday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Thomas Walkup Over 4.5 Assists (-134 FanDuel)

Thomas Walkup 6+ Assists (+100 DraftKings)

Thomas Walkup 7+ Assists (+200 DraftKings)

Saben Lee Over 4.5 Points (-122 FanDuel)

Nigel Williams-Goss will sit out Sunday, so we will see more ball-handling from these two. The Walkup props are priced efficiently but I'm still taking the bait with how frequently he should have the ball in his hands.

Alec Peters 2+ Threes (+135 DraftKings)

Peters was frustrated with his lack of minutes Friday, and with Sunday's game essentially amounting to an exhibition I think he could eat into Sasha Vezenkov's playing time. I love this play.

Jaron Blossomgame Over 7.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

If it isn't broke, don't fix it. We went with the ladder play here Friday, and Blossomgame responded with 12 points over 37 minutes. He is playing some good ball right now and I think he will get as many minutes as he can handle Sunday.

Tarik Biberovic 12+ Points (+110 DraftKings)

Biberovic is an elite shooter and dropped 15 points in just 21 minutes Friday against a tough opponent. When he gets hot he can hit double digits in only a few minutes, and that's the type of player I like to target with the ladders.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!