EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 2

Round 2 of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge is on the horizon!

We hope you had a successful opening round and are ready for more fantasy basketball picks.

Round 2 comes with a twist, as one of the nine games on the schedule has been postponed. As such, players involved in that contest -- from Maccabi and Milan -- will receive their average scores, or the score they posted in Round 1. Per an official announcement by the EuroLeague, these scores will be assigned to T1 -- the first day of the two days of games in Round 2 -- and if players are placed on the bench, they cannot be used in T2 or be changed as captains.

There are a number of options to consider for both Maccabi and Milan as you set your lineups for Round 2. The pricier players are rather appealing, particularly if you used them as your captain in Round 1. Captains will receive twice as many points as listed below.

There are still eight games on the schedule and a number of intriguing options to consider. Let's review the rest of those who could be solid picks based on their performances in Round 1 and in domestic league games.

Guard

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.0 credits) - Olympiacos has some issues in the backcourt, and Canaan is a candidate to see more minutes with Shaquielle McKissic out and Ignas Brazdeikis and Nigel Williams-Goss uncertain. Canaan played 32 minutes in last week's EuroLeague victory over Panathinaikos and has seen significant playing time in the Greek league. His shooting ability is noteworthy, and he's maintaining a high shooting percentage. Olympiacos faces Barcelona on Friday.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (6.9 credits) - Avramovic is averaging over 10 Performance Index Rating (PIR) points per game in domestic contests, showcasing solid shooting percentages. He's also contributing in rebounds, assists, steals and drawing fouls. Partizan faces ASVEL this round, and in the opener the French team allowed Red Star to generate a whopping 105 PIR. Avramovic is an intriguing pick.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gazteiz (10.9 credits) - Moneke is playing over 27 minutes in domestic games and recorded a double-double in the EuroLeague opener. He has proven to be a willing rebounder, consistently nearing or surpassing 10 boards per contest. Additionally, he is chipping in assists and steals and taking a modest number of attempts from the field. He is set to face ALBA next, and it looks like they will remain thin in the frontcourt. That should only increase Moneke's chances to be busy on the glass.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (10.1 credits) - Olympiacos is thin in the frontcourt as well, and with Luke Sikma sidelined Peters could be even busier than he was in Round 1. Peters has already had a strong start to the season, delivering impressive performances in both the EuroLeague and Greek leagues. He dropped 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two three-pointers in his club's season-opening victory over Panathinaikos, and two days later he put up 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two triples in a domestic contest.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (14.3 credits) - There are several reasons to consider Milutinov. First, he should log significant minutes, especially if Moustapha Fall remains sidelined. Second, he looks pretty safe thanks to his lofty field-goal percentage, strong rebounding and ability to draw fouls. Like Peters above, Milutinov stuffed the stat sheet each of the last two times he took the court.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (8.7 credits) - Thiemann remains a great value pick in this format. With ALBA missing several key players, Thiemann is a more crucial contributor than he generally is. While some of his teammates may still play, the absence of even a few of them could boost Thiemann's fantasy stock. Moreover, Thiemann has consistently generated a PIR of 13.0 or above since ALBA's season got underway.

Head Coach

Joan Penarroya, Baskonia Vitoria-Gazteiz (6.8 credits) - If you find yourself short of the 7.9 credits for Kattash -- who is locked in with 20.0 fantasy points due to the suspended game -- consider picking Baskonia's head coach. While Baskonia hits the road to take on ALBA, the visitors are favored, and if the home team remains short-handed Penarroya should be a cost-effective choice for your fantasy team.