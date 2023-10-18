EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 4

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We're back with another set of EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge picks, and for the first time this season the second time in the same week, as Round 4 directly follows Round 3.

We will list a number of players that will help you build a winning fantasy lineup, and if you have any questions or comments, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (14.9 credits)

Larkin is set to shine on his home turf against Valencia. With the visitors playing a home game before making the journey to Instabul and Efes playing its second game at home this week, the stars align for Larkin. Valencia has shown vulnerabilities in defending backcourt players, making Larkin an appealing choice. His extensive playing time -- nearly 30 minutes per game -- ensures he will have ample opportunities to contribute.

Chris Jones, Valencia Basket (13.0 credits)

Jones is another solid option from the backcourt. Both Valencia and Anadolu Efes have struggled to contain guards, and Jones takes advantage of this situation. With a knack for taking shots, strong secondary skills (assists, rebounds, fouls drawn), and a playing time of 25+ minutes, Jones offers a well-rounded fantasy option.

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (8.8 credits)

Beaubois's value will remain up if Elijah Bryant remains sidelined. While he faces Valencia, known for allowing the fewest points and PIR per game for their opponents so far this season, playing at home provides Beaubois with an opportunity to make an impact. Beaubois's versatility, including contributions in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and fouls drawn, makes him an intriguing choice.

Forward

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (13.6 credits)

Shengelia thrives in various aspects of the game, from scoring to rebounding, assisting, and drawing fouls. He's proven himself across both Italian and EuroLeague games. Virtus's upcoming game against Red Star, a team that tends to struggle defending bigs, sets the stage for Shengelia to shine.

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (16.4 credits)

Mirotic, one of the most efficient players in the league, faces a tough opponent in Real Madrid. What's interesting, though, is that Real is allowing power forwards to maintain high shooting percentages. In addition to scoring, Mirotic contributes rebounds, assists, steals, and draws fouls, all while playing over 30 minutes per game.

Rolands Smits, Zalgiris Kaunas (10.4 credits)

Smits prepares to take on Baskonia Vitoria in Round 4. He possesses a three-point shooting ability, strong rebounding skills, and an increased proficiency in drawing fouls. Baskonia has shown a tendency to allow bigs to perform well, making Smits a robust choice.

Center

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (9.0 credits)

Lauvergne is poised to take advantage of a matchup with Fenerbahce, a team that recently allowed centers similar to Lauvergne -- Mathias Lessort put up 25 PIR and Brandon Davies 21 -- to have significant impact. With the potential for around 10 field goal attempts and over 20 minutes of play, Lauvergne is well-positioned to outperform his price.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (9.5 credits

Thiemann continues to be an incredible value pick. With consistent playing time, he recorded a double-double in Round 3 and showcased his three-point shooting skills. Thiemann remains a safe and reliable choice.

Head Coach

Dimitris Itoudis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.7 credits)

Itoudis is one of the more expensive coaching options, but he provides a sense of security. Fenerbahce is set to face Asvel at home, coming off a victory against Panathinaikos in Round 3. In contrast, Asvel has struggled, losing six of their last seven official games across the EuroLeague and domestic league.

Sasa Obradovic, AS Monaco (8.6 credits)

Monaco is in dire need of a win after two EuroLeague losses and a win in Round 3. Facing Alba at home, this game is crucial for Monaco's campaign.

Luca Banchi, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.7 credits)

While a bit more of a risk, Banchi is an affordable choice as Virtus takes on Red Star at home. Virtus has lost only once in their last five official EuroLeague and domestic games, providing some hope for a successful Round 4.