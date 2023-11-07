EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 7

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Welcome back, fantasy basketball enthusiasts.

As we reach Round 7 of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, it's important to stay ahead of the game when it comes to your fantasy roster. Look ahead at upcoming matchups and keep an eye on the latest changes in regards to both rotations and injuries. Make strategic moves, adjust your team as needed and -- most importantly -- enjoy the exciting basketball action.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

Now, let's get picking!

Guard

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (14.0 credits)

Despite the early struggles of his team, Evans has been a standout performer. Over the last three games he averaged 26 minutes, 11.3 field goal attempts, 4.3 free throw attempts with an impressive 84.6 percent conversion rate, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 6.3 fouls drawn -- all good for an average index rating (PIR) of 23.7. His upcoming matchups against Efes, Panathinaikos and Bayern are favorable given the defenses of the opposing teams, but be cautious in Round 10 when he and Zalgiris face Olympiacos.

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin (10.7 credits)

After a slow start, Brown has strung together four straight quality appearances, playing at least 24 minutes in each and generating index ratings of 20, 14, 18 and 22. That's good for an 18.5 PIR -- a mark that would be tied for eight league-wide. He's worth considering for the next three rounds against Panathinaikos, ASVEL and Partizan in advance of a tough matchup with a stingy Real Madrid defense in Round 10.

Tomas Dimsa, Zalgiris Kaunas (6.3 credits)

This is a slightly riskier pick due to his role as a pure shooter, but over the last three Rounds, Dimsa attemped 5.3 three-pointers per contest and made an even 50 percent of them. With him getting up nine total shots per game over that span, he offers quality value for a player of his price. Schedule-wise, he is in the same boat as Evans above.

Forward

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (16.9 credits)

While facing Valencia will be a challenge, it might not matter for a player of Mirotic's caliber. Over his last three trips to the court -- counting a Maccabi matchup that shows up in Round 2 but came last week -- he averaged 30 minutes, 12.0 FGA, 7.3 FTA, 21.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 5.7 fouls drawn and a whopping 26.3 PIR. Get in now if you haven't, as following matchups with Valencia and Virtus Bolgona he will have favorable conditions against Efes, Red Star and Zalgiris.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (15.2 credits)

The EuroLeague MVP for the month of October, Shengelia has simply been a fantasy player's dream. Over the last three games in particular, he averaged 31 minutes, 10.7 FGA, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 6.7 fouls drawn and an average index rating just shy of Mirotic's at 25.7. Oh, he also shot a sizzling 59.4 percent from the field, 82.4 percent at the charity stripe and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc over that span. He faces a tough Real Madrid defense, but someone playing at his level won't be shaken.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (10.0 credits)

A consistent performer whose value keeps increasing, Sedekerskis has not produced a PIR less than 11 and ranks ninth league-wide with an 18.0 average index rating. He regularly grabs rebounds -- at an average of 8.7, more than anyone else, in fact -- and plays over 28 minutes per game. He's a player you don't want to drop from your roster.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco (10.9 credits)

Like Brown above, Diallo started slow, but over his last four appearances he put up 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals while averaging 9.0 FGA and a PIR of 18.3. His next opponents -- ASVEL and Efes -- have ceded a high PIR to their opponents. Playing both these games at home could give Diallo an extra advantage. He was rested in Monaco's last domestic contest, so he should be plenty fresh.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos Athens (9.6 credits)

With Juancho Hernangomez set to miss two months, Mitoglou's value is primed to increase. He has already been a solid contributor statistically and now has an opportunity for even more playing time. In the next two matchups against ALBA and Zalgiris he could be an excellent choice. You can then reevaluate his performance after Round 8.

Center

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus (10.4 credits)

If you go with Fall, it's crucial that Nikola Milutinov misses Round 7. If Milutinov is unable to go, Fall should get more playing time, and he parlayed that exact situation into a triple-double in his club's last domestic contest. If Milutinov plays, Fall's value drops considerably, so keep an eye on this situation all the way up to tip-off.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (10.2 credits)

Thiemann has been a rock for ALBA, playing at least 24 minutes in every EuroLeague game this season. In the last three games he showed his leadership qualities by averaging 28 minutes, attempting 8.3 field goals and 5.7 free throws per night while grabbing 6.0 rebounds and drawing 5.7 fouls per contest. His performance has been impressive, and he's a key player for ALBA. However, it might be a good idea to reevaluate his status before ALBA faces Partizan in Round 9. The addition of Bruno Caboclo to the Serbian squad's roster could change the team's defensive dynamics, so it's a good idea to monitor his impact.

Joel Bolomboy, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (9.0 credits)

Bolomboy has been seeing a lot of playing time recently in the EuroLeague, earning 31 minutes in Round 4 and 26 in each of the last two. He averaged 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds over this period to go along with a PIR of 16.0. While facing Barcelona might be intimidating, the extended minutes make him a valuable option.

Head Coach

Sasa Obradovic, AS Monaco (9.5 credits)

Monaco faces ASVEL in a French derby, and ASVEL's defense -- at least when it comes to allowing points -- is the weakest in the league. They have also allowed their opponents to generate an average of 106.5 PIR per game. Monaco, meanwhile, comes in hot, winning four straight EuroLeague contests.

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.1 credits)

Milutinov is questionable and a couple other key contributors will likely remain out for Olympiacos. Plus, the club's Round 7 opponent -- Baskonia -- won its last game. Why is Bartzokas here then? Baskonia still allowed Partizan to generate 94 PIR in Round 6, and they have not demonstrated a solid defense despite bringing in Dusko Ivanovic to coach. Plus, after a bumpy start to the season this is a must-win for Olympiacos.

Drop Candidates

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (11.0 credits)

Lee played only 20 minutes in the last EuroLeague game and had five assists and limited shot attempts. At the same time, his upcoming opponent -- Monaco -- has been one of the better defensive teams in the league. It's wise to drop Lee for this Round and reassess his value later.

Isaia Cordinier, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (10.2 credits)

One of the league's top defenses in Real Madrid may pose a challenge for Cordinier. While he is having a great season, his statistics have fluctuated. Consider dropping him for at least one Round.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (6.5 credits)

Avramovic had a poor performance his last time out and is now facing Fenerbahce, a team that defends point guards and shooting guards effectively. If he's not on your roster, it's advisable to skip him for this Round and potentially pick him up in Round 8 in advance of a trio of matchups against Bayern, ALBA and Efes.

