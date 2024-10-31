EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 7

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

The second leg of the latest double-game week tips off Thursday. We encourage you to check out our fantasy picks for Round 7 and consider adding the players below to your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge lineups. This week's article focuses on players in the lower price tiers, outside of the center spot, where it's tough to find bargains.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's get to the list!

Guard

Nick Weiler-Babb, FC Bayern Munich (8.3 credits)

Weiler-Babb didn't see much playing time in the first few games of the season, but his last four games have included 27, 27, 31, and 36 minutes on the court -- very solid numbers. While he doesn't take many shots -- most attempts go to Shabazz Napier, Carsen Edwards, and Devin Booker -- Weiler-Babb contributes significantly in rebounding, passing, and steals, making him a valuable pick at this rate. Bayern's next opponent is ASVEL, who may still be without Paris Lee, potentially shortening their list of guards and giving an edge to Bayern's backcourt.

Dovydas Giedraitis, Zalgiris Kaunas (7.5 credits)

Giedraitis continues to see major minutes for Zalgiris, getting 30 of them in Round 6 and averaging just under 29 on the season. He is averaging 11.8 points on 6.7 attempts per night. He's not going to shoot 67.5 percent from the field and 66.7 percent beyond the arc forever, and the addition of Lonnie Walker IV could alter his role in upcoming Rounds. For now, though, the upcoming Giedraitis is worth a look.

Stefano Tonut, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (4.2 credits)

Tonut might be the riskiest pick in this piece. With Shavon Shields out, Tonut should see around 15 minutes, but in his last game against Baskonia, he played 16 minutes with only one shot attempt, one turnover, and one foul -- not very productive. The main reason Tonut is included here is that Shields' 30 minutes per game are being redistributed, with some of those minutes shifting to Tonut.

Forward

Justin Bean, ALBA Berlin (8.1 credits)

Two important bigs are out for ALBA Berlin -- Khalifa Koumadje and Yanni Wetzell. If you picked up Bean before the last Round, congratulations! He had a stellar game (30 min, 16 pts, 14 reb, 34 PIR) and saw his price increase by +1.1, from 7.0 to 8.1 credits. Ideally, we'd bring in a player after a down game when their price drops, but sometimes it's worth breaking that rule.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.3 credits)

Biberovic and Bean are two of the best fantasy options under 9.0 credits at forward position. Biberovic is averaging 8.3 FG attempts, 3.3 rebounds, and 10.5 PIR in 21 minutes per game this season. His next opponent, Partizan, might offer a favorable matchup for his position.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (5.8 credits)

Osmani and the next player on the list are arguably the best forward picks in the six-credit range. Osmani is averaging 17 minutes, 4.7 FG attempts, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.8 PIR. Efes will play ALBA on the road. There are some red flags, like limited minutes and shot attempts, but he costs only 5.8 credits.

Tim Schneider, Alba Berlin (5.4 credits)

With Koumadje and Wetzell out, other ALBA players will see more minutes. Last round, Bean played 30 minutes and Schneider saw 22. Alba's next opponent, Efes, is not the best defensive team, making Schneider one of the better forward picks at this price.

Guglielmo Caruso, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (4.2 credits)

Shoutout to Frankie Sachs for recommending this pick before the last Round. Two of Milan's bigs, David McCormack and Ousmane Diop, are out, leaving minutes at the center spot to be shared between Josh Nebo and Caruso. Against Baskonia, Caruso played 12 minutes, scoring seven points, grabbing two rebounds, and finishing with 7 PIR. He's a risky pick, but at a meager rate he could offer decent value while freeing up credits for higher-priced players.

Center

Devin Booker, FC Bayern Munich (11.6 credits)

Booker ranks second on his team in FG attempts per game (10.0) and contributes across the board with 26 minutes, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 3.5 fouls drawn, and 16.8 PIR. His matchup could be challenging, as the next guy we discuss -- who is known for his defensive stats (1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game -- will likely guard him.

Neal Sako, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (11.4 credits)

It's challenging to find a cheaper center at this stage of the season, so I suggest Sako, one of the players getting the most minutes amongst centers. His lowest PIR this season was 12 (last Round against Panathinaikos). ASVEL's next opponent, Bayern, has allowed the most PIR to opponents this season, with ASVEL being second in that category.

Head Coach

Sarunas Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.5 credits)

Jasikevicius and Fenerbahce will host a 2-4 Partizan club. However, this is a risky pick as Fenerbahce has had issues with a 2-2 home record this season, including losses to Red Star and Panathinaikos.

Tomislav Mijatovic, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (7.6 credits)

Efes is missing Shane Larkin and will play an away game. However, ALBA is extremely shorthanded with a number of players out, making Mijatovic a decent pick.

Drop Candidates

Rokas Giedraitis, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (8.8 credits)

Unfortunately, Giedraitis hasn't proven to be a good fantasy pick. To the 1.3 percent of managers who chose him: he has yet to reach his fantasy price value in any game this season, with his best performance yielding just 4 PIR. Averaging only 15 minutes per game, his time on the court seems to be decreasing. Red Star's next opponent, Panathinaikos, will present a tough defensive matchup.

Salih Altuntas, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (4.0 credits)

Altuntas has played zero minutes in EuroLeague this season, yet he's the second most popular center in the game. An alternative might be to choose another 4-5 credit player who actually has a chance to see the floor. Altuntas could be an option if Efes' bigs are sidelined at some point, but for now he's not contributing.

