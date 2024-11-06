EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 8

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

It has been a while since we had the opportunity to load up on so many bargains in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, so our advice for Round 8 is to scoop up as many players below as possible!

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

Here we go!

Guard

Isaiah Canaan, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.9 credits)

Canaan has gotten hot, going 6-of-7 from beyond the arc in a narrow loss to Panathinaikos in Round 7 and following that up with a 15-point, four-triple showing in domestic league play. He will cost you very little and is surely one of the top picks to lean on this Round.

Theo Maledon, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (12.3 credits)

Maledon was not at his best during the just-completed double-game week, but he provided a reminder of what he is capable of in Sunday's domestic contest, scoring 24 points while going a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 11-of-14 at the charity stripe. If ASVEL hopes to pull off the upset against Fenerbahce, the club will need Maledon to be on top of his game -- particularly if Paris Lee remains unavailable.

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich (10.3 credits)

Edwards continues leading the league in scoring, and his name is even popping up on early MVP list. Although he was contained by ASVEL his last time out, he should enjoy returning home, where he is averaging 25.3 ppg in EuroLeague play. The playing time seems secure for Edwards, who has spent at least 30 minutes on the court in three straight Rounds and is averaging just under 29 minutes on the season.

Matt Morgan, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (9.7 credits)

The former London Lions start started a bit slowly, but he has gotten going in a big way, reaching double digits in four straight appearances and picking up his first career double-double in Round 7. Morgan averaged 17.5 PIR during the last double-game week, and although he will again be joined in the backcourt by Alessandro Pajola, he figures to continue playing a key role for Virtus in their upcoming matchup with Maccabi.

Forward

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (16.2 credits)

With Milan being hit hard by injuries, Mirotic has taken full control of the team, posting PIRs of 27, 27, 20 and 28 from Round 4 onward. Milan is coming off a blowout loss in the Italian league, and if they hope to avoid a similar fate against Real Madrid they will need to continue leaning on their star forward.

Jaylen Hoard, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (13.3 credits)

A player who never takes a step back, and we could even say he plays better in away games. His playing time has significantly increased from the beginning of the season, now averaging around 33-34 minutes per game. Along with Jasiel Rivero, he has become one of the team's most reliable options in the paint.

Louis Olinde, ALBA Berlin (8.1 credits)

Olinde has always been considered a player with great potential, but his youth years have been passing by. In a team like Berlin, where he averages about 24 minutes per game, expectations are much higher than the performance he is currently showing. The away game against Red Star could be the perfect opportunity for him to step up.

Guglielmo Caruso, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (4.3 credits)

After Shields' injury, Caruso has averaged 11.7 minutes in the last three games, logged 6.3 points and grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game. Although Real is a tough opponent, for a player with such low credits, this could be the week to give him a try.

Center

Devin Booker, FC Bayern Munich (11.7 credits)

Booker has managed to score 10+ points in all of the last 7 games and is an essential part of the team's frontcourt rotation. Against Zalgiris, he will once again be Bayern's most effective weapon in the paint.

Mouhamet Diouf, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (7.0 credits)

Those who are looking for a bargain, Diouf could be the one. Ante Zizic's playing time has been steadily decreasing, hitting a low point in the recent game against Milan, where he only played 4:30 minutes. Currently playing close to 20 minutes per game, Diouf could play a much larger role in the team if he continues to improve his performance during this period.

Head Coach

Ioannis Sfairopoulos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.4 credits)

Last week, in a game against Panathinaikos at home, they entered the final minute tied, but Nemanja Nedovic's pull-up missed, and soon after, they lost the game due to a simple foul. We expect them to make up for last week's loss against Alba Berlin this week.

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (8.8 credits)

The loss to Maccabi last week caused quite a stir. If they also lose in Milan, Mateo's position could be in danger, especially considering that Sergio Scariolo has been waiting for his opportunity for about a year and a half. Beware!!

Drop Candidates

Cedi Osman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.5 credits)

One of the two Turks who joined Panathinaikos this summer, Osman is on the verge of being out of the rotation, unlike Omer Yurtseven. In Round 7, he only played 8 minutes in the away game against Red Star, and in a highly competitive match like the one against Olympiacos, he might not get much playing time.

Stanley Johnson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (11.4 credits)

We could say he has not been able to get into the mix at all; he was transferred with high expectations at the beginning of the season, but it seems that he is on the verge of completely losing his place in the rotation.

Ready to place some wagers in Round 8? Scan all the Sportsbook Promo Codes!