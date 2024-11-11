EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 9

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

With only two Rounds remaining before unlimited trades are again available in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, we need to think strategically about the upcoming double-game week.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

And now, here are your players!

Guard

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (16.0 credits)

Campazzo recorded only 5 PIR in Round 8, and his price dropped from 16.5 to 16.0 credits. If you're confident he will bounce back -- he may be the only Real Madrid guard available Tuesday -- this could be a great opportunity to pick up a player after a poor outing. There is ample reason for optimism, as with Sergio Llull sitting out Sunday, Campazzo logged 20 points on 12 field goal attempts, three rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich (10.8 credits)

Edwards has a usage percentage of 32.5, which is among the highest in the league. He often finds himself handling the ball, attempting shots, drawing fouls, and distributing assists -- although that does come with some turnovers. Since entering the starting lineup in Round 4, Edwards is averaging 24.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 threes over 31 minutes per night. He will be in position to keep the momentum going, as he will next face a Fenerbahce team that is depleted in the backcourt and then square off against ALBA. That makes him worthy of consideration in Round 9 and a strong candiate to hit in Round 10.

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (8.4 credits)

Blatt returned from a three-week absence Sunday and logged five points and five rebounds over 12 minutes. He is a risky pick for Round 9, as he may not handle a full workload and will face a Panathinaikos defense that is among the league's best. Before being injured though, Blatt was a top value play who regularly outperformed his price.

Devon Hall, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.9 credits)

With Wade Baldwin IV out 3-to-4 weeks, Hall could see additional minutes. He is already performing well, averaging 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last three Rounds. His 57.1 field goal percentage and 61.5 rate on three-pointers may be unsustainable, and he only drew 1.7 fouls per game over that span. Hall looks promising for Round 9, but you may want to swap him out for Round 10, when Fenerhabce will face a Zalgiris team ceding the fewest points in the league.

Fabien Causeur, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (7.5 credits)

Causeur has taken on more playing time with Shavon Shields sidelined, averaging 25 minutes over the last three Rounds after failing to hit 20 minutes prior to that. He secured 4.3 rebounds over the last three contests and also chipped in a few assists, steals and fouls drawn. He was rested in Sunday's domestic game, so he should be fresh for the week ahead, and Milan's upcoming opponents -- ALBA and Partizan -- aren't particularly strong defensively.

Jonas Mattisseck, ALBA Berlin (4.0 credits)

ALBA will be down at least Martin Hermannsson and Will McDowell-White over the next two Rounds, and there is no guarantee any of Matteo Spagnolo, Matt Thomas and Malte Delow will be available. Given those absences, Mattisseck looks like a quality pick at the minimum price. With limited competition for minutes, he could be rather busy during the days ahead.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (17.8 credits)

There's not much to explain for a player comfortable leading the league in average index rating. A few facts you may not know: Vezenkov's lowest PIR this season is 12 -- tied for the highest floor in the league with Kendrick Nunn among players who have seen action in all eight Rounds -- and he has returned value at his price point six times in eight chances, which is good for a robust 75 percent success rate.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (14.5 credits)

With Baldwin out, Hayes-Davis should continue playing a leading role for his team. Over the last three games, he averaged 28 minutes, 23.0 points, 15.0 FGA, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 fouls drawn. Fenerbahce will face Bayern and Zalgiris in the double-game week, and although the latter club will test him, only one team is allowing more points per game than his Round 9 opponent.

Zach LeDay, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (14.0 credits)

With Josh Nebo and Ousmane Diop still sidelined, LeDay is likely to remain Milan's primary option at the center spot. LeDay has shined bright since returning to Italy, averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 fouls drawn on a per-night basis. He is also coming off a game in which he played a whopping 38 minutes. His next two opponents -- ALBA and Partizan -- rank near the bottom when it comes to containing opposing frontcourt players.

Guglielmo Caruso, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (4.1 credits)

With three frontcourt options still unavailable for Milan, Caruso remains a solid value pick at bargain-barrel price. However, be aware that he averaged only eight minutes per game over the last two Rounds.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (16.6 credits)

Lessort and Panathinaikos will face Maccabi and Virtus Bologna during the week ahead. Neither team fares particularly well against centers, and a Maccabi team without a true center on the roster has allowed players at that position to rack up more points than any other club. Lessort averaged only 5.6 FGA and shot only 39.1 from the charity stripe over the last five Rounds, but he could surge in Round 9.

Mikael Jantunen, Paris Basketball (10.7 credits)

Though he plays power forward, Jantunen checks in as a center in the Fantasy Challenge, and no player listed at that spot is getting more minutes. He is shooting 47.1 percent from long range this season and is also averaging 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per night. There's a lot to like, but it needs to be noted that his next two opponents -- Zalgiris and Barcelona -- are among the best when it comes to limiting production in the opposing frontcourt.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (8.5 credits)

Panathinaikos will be a double-digit favorite in their home gym Tuesday against a Maccabi team that will be down big man Jasiel Rivero. The Greek club will be down Marius Grigonis and Kostas Antetokounmpo, but Kostas Sloukas should be ready to go, and Panathinaikos has plenty of depth to cover the absences.

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.5 credits)

Olympiacos will also be favored by double digits in Round 9, and their opponent -- ASVEL -- could be severely depleted, as Edwin Jackson is out and all of Neal Sako, Paris Lee, Charles Kahudi and Melvin Ajinca seem questionable at best.

Ettore Messina, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (6.2 credits)

Milan is missing some key players, but their absences don't rival the vast number of players who are listed on the injury report for ALBA. Although Milan will be playing in Berlin, Messina should get strong consideration for this spot in Round 9. The oddsmakers agree.

Drop Candidates

Saben Lee, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (12.9 credits)

Lee's playing time dipped in each of the last three Rounds, and he spent only 11 minutes on the court in Round 8. With Blatt back and Maccabi taking on Panathinaikos, it will be tough to trust a player listed at Lee's price point.

Isaac Bonga, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (7.9 credits)

Bonga got the job done early in the season, but he played just 16 minutes in Round 7 and only eight in Round 8. He has the potential to produce, but with his numbers trending downward with his minutes and the fact he only draws a foul here and there, it's hard to make a strong case for Bonga at this point.

Notice a wager you like for Round 9? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!