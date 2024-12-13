Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Friday

EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Friday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on December 13, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Dec. 13

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Friday.

Nikola Milutinov Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds (-149 bet365)

We're riding with Milutinov again, as it appears none of Moustapha Fall, Moses Wright and Nathan Mensah will be available Friday. Milutinov's opponent, Red Star, is also thin at the center spot, and they were already having a tough time containing opposing big men. As such, this looks like a smash spot.

Kostas Sloukas 7+ Assists (+130 bet365)

Lorenzo Brown Over 17.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

Kendrick Nunn is suspended for Round 15, so I'm going with the ball handlers who will get a bump in usage in an up-tempo contest.

Shavon Shields Over 11.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

I know he hooked us last time around, but these numbers are so low and the minutes are so high that I'm buying the dip and going with Shields again -- this time with some insurance in the rebounds column.

Luka Mitrovic Over 14.5 Points+Rebounds (-125 bet365)

Red Star will be down Filip Petrusev, Joel Bolomboy and presumably John Brown on Friday, so Mitrovic and Uros Plavsic will be the club's only available big men in Round 15. Mitrovic should not lack for opportunities.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 15
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 15
EuroLeague Primer: Round 14 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 14 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 14 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 14 - Friday