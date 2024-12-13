EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Dec. 13

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Friday.

Nikola Milutinov Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds (-149 bet365)

We're riding with Milutinov again, as it appears none of Moustapha Fall, Moses Wright and Nathan Mensah will be available Friday. Milutinov's opponent, Red Star, is also thin at the center spot, and they were already having a tough time containing opposing big men. As such, this looks like a smash spot.

Kostas Sloukas 7+ Assists (+130 bet365)

Lorenzo Brown Over 17.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

Kendrick Nunn is suspended for Round 15, so I'm going with the ball handlers who will get a bump in usage in an up-tempo contest.

Shavon Shields Over 11.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

I know he hooked us last time around, but these numbers are so low and the minutes are so high that I'm buying the dip and going with Shields again -- this time with some insurance in the rebounds column.

Luka Mitrovic Over 14.5 Points+Rebounds (-125 bet365)

Red Star will be down Filip Petrusev, Joel Bolomboy and presumably John Brown on Friday, so Mitrovic and Uros Plavsic will be the club's only available big men in Round 15. Mitrovic should not lack for opportunities.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!