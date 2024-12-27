Euro Betting
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 18 - Friday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on December 27, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Dec. 27

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Friday.

Devon Hall Over 12.5 Points+Assists (-120 bet365)

This is easily my best bet of the day, because as has been the case nearly all season, Fenerbahce is depleted in the backcourt. Hall and Marko Guduric will be running the offense most of the time, and only a lopsided loss last time out prevented Hall from hitting the 30-minute mark. If Hall gets a full allotment of minutes and can't top this number with the usage he will have in a quality matchup, I'll live with it.

Andre Roberson Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds (-125 bet365)

Joffrey Lauvergne is out again, so I was trying to go big on Neal Sako rebound props even though he has come up short for us. Unfortunately those are not available, so I will go with the man who has been holding down the power forward spot. Roberson has been hitting the glass hard, and I think adding in the points gets us some insurance in case he has a spike performance in the scoring column against a Virtus club that has ceded a lot of points to power forwards during Tornike Shengelia's absence.

Jan Vesely Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds (-105 bet365)

We're going after the defense vs. position numbers here, as centers have delivered against Red Star all season whether Joel Bolomboy is active or not. Vesely's midrange jumper could be lucrative for us in this one.

Codi Miller-McIntyre Over 12.5 Points+Assists (-110 bet365)

Miller-McIntyre left coal in our stockings last time we used him, but Barcelona has been ceding a lot of points and assists to opposing point guards, and his playing time should be secure with Red Star still down a few backcourt pieces.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
