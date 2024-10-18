EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 4 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Oct. 18

Very sharp board today so let's play responsibly. Ibaka let down yesterday due to fouls but the

narrative was half right as both T avares Unders cashed for us despite him having to carry

another big workload. I'm really hoping we get some late news that could boost some other

guys props and if we do that that happen just check the threads of this X post and I will post any

I see.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:45 AM ET Thursday.

Mam Jaiteh Under 6.5 Rebounds (-110 FanDuel)

Jaiteh has really started to blossom this year and is coming off a 29 minute game on

Wednesday but long term I think most these rebound Unders are profitable this high esp for a

team with 3 true Center options all getting minutes .

Isaia Cordinier Over 12.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

He's not cooled off after his spectacular Olympic Games and he's leading this team in usage

this year. Monaco just let another long and tenacious guard Kevin Punter go for 21 real points

on them so hopefully Cordnier can stay out of foul trouble and deliver here .

Edwin Jackson Under 6.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

Dropped 10 points last game in some extended court time in which I think falls back down to

earth here.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Over 2.5 Rebounds (-110 FanDuel)

With Donta Hall Q and a little banged up I think we could see some more Moneke at the 5 with

TLC at the 4 so I'm liking this rebound number in what should be an extremely high paced game.

Will Clyburn Under 11.5 Points (-110 bet365)

This one is scary as he is someone who will chuck and is a microwave guy who can finish us in

the first. HOWEVER, he's just not looked comfortable with his new team yet and despite 16

point outing last game in zigging in thinking we saw an outlier performance and he's still a

month away from being completely comfortable in this offense .

Nikos Rogkavopoulos Over 6.5 pts (+100 BetMGM)

Every time I watch him play I'm just more impressed . He does the little things right and he has a

very sweet jumper . I think if this game starts to snowball and has the pace I think he could

benefit from transition points and wide open jumpers .

