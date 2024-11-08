EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 8 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Nov. 8

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Friday.

Elijah Bryant 4+ Assists (+100 DraftKings)

Elijah Bryant 5+ Assists (+225 DraftKings)

I'm going down with the ship on this one. I listed Bryant during both Rounds last week, and although neither hit, I'm going to remind myself that foul trouble ruined the rhythm of one game and a blowout cost us in the other. Shane Larkin is still out, and I think a big night is coming for Bryant. If you utilize other sportsbooks and want to go with the points+rebounds+assists prop I think that is absolutely valid.

Daniel Oturu 5+ Rebounds (+125 DraftKings)

For those of you who have the luxury of seeing starting lineups before placing wagers, this is one to key on. If Oturu opens the game on the court, this is good value at plus money. Keep an eye on @kurtancall on X and I can relay the news if he starts.

Kostas Sloukas Over 9.5 Points (+110 bet365)

There is no analytical reasoning here at all. It's just simply EuroLeague knowledge. This is a massive game between the Greek rivals, and veterans like Sloukas get up for this game -- especially when he has suited up for both sides. He wound up on the right side of this number both times he faced Olympiacos in EuroLeague play last season.

Rokas Jokubaitis 8+ Assists (+240 DraftKings)

Rokas Jokubaitis 10+ Assists (+900 DraftKings)

In the two games that Jokubaitis has appeared in and Tamir Blatt has sat out, the former twice nothced 28 minutes and seven assists. I understand that is less than the numbers listed here, but I think the value is too good to pass up for the player who will start at point guard for Maccabi on Friday. I'd go a half unit on the first number and a quarter on the second.

Wade Baldwin IV Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-110 bet365)

Baldwin gets more usage than any Fenerbahce player, and this is the best matchup he has had all season. He fell short for us in Round 7, but with the role Baldwin has we simply have to play the numbers.

