EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 9 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on November 12, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 12

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Tuesday.

Devon Hall Over 10.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

Wade Baldwin IV hurt us by getting hurt himself early in Round 8, and he now joins Scottie Wilbekin on the injured list, which leaves a major void in Fenerbahce's backcourt. Hall, Marko Guduric, Skylar Mays and Arturs Zagars should rotate between the two guard spots, and Melih Mahmutoglu could even get involved as a spot-up shooter. This number feels very low for Hall, who I think gets first crack at running the offense.

Nikola Milutinov 8+ Rebounds (+155 DraftKings)

Nikola Milutinov 10+ Rebounds (+475 DraftKings)

There are blowout concerns with this one, but Milutinov should absolutely feast in this matchup, and I think these numbers are attainable in one first-half rotation and one second-half rotation. If ASVEL can keep it close, we could be looking at a massive night for Milutinov, provided he avoids the fouls.

Louis Olinde 15+ Points (+450 bet365)

Tim Schneider 15+ Points (+600 bet365)

At least seven ALBA players will be unavailable Tuesday, so we could be looking at a roster of seven or eight established players plus some youngsters. I think one of these two will get up a lot more shots than usual, and the value on a few of those falling is enticing.

Mathias Lessort 8+ Rebounds (+140 DraftKings)

Lessort will have an elite matchup Tuesday. Wenyen Gabriel is a serviceable defender who should soak up some minutes with Jasiel Rivero unavailable, but Lessort should absolutely be able to attack the glass when Roman Sorkin is matched up with him.

Matt Morgan Under 7.5 Points  (-115 bet365)

Morgan's role has slowly diminished since Alessandro Pajola returned, and Daniel Hackett is now back in the mix as well. Morgan just doesn't get the same opportunities when those two are available, and if he gets hot Tuesday and goes over we will just have to live with that.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
