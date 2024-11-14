EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Red Star's Milos Teodosic and Branko Lazic will suit up Thursday, but Nemanja Nedovic will not.
Maccabi's Marial Shayok will not be available for Round 10.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Olympiacos Piraeus at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.5
Total: 165.5
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -4.0
Total: 163.0
AS Monaco at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -2.0
Total: 162.0
ALBA Berlin at FC Bayern Munich
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -13.0
Total: 165.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Real Madrid
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.0
Total: 170.0
