EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Thursday

Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on November 14, 2024 12:54PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Red Star's Milos Teodosic and Branko Lazic will suit up Thursday, but Nemanja Nedovic will not.

Maccabi's Marial Shayok will not be available for Round 10.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

OLY

MTA

Keenan Evans

Jasiel Rivero

 

Marial Shayok

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.5
Total: 165.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

CZV

ASV

Nemanja Nedovic

Nando de Colo

Joel Bolomboy

Neal Sako

Milos Teodosic

Paris Lee

Branko Lazic

Edwin Jackson

 

Melvin Ajinca

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -4.0
Total: 163.0

AS Monaco at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

ASM

BKN

Nick Calathes

None

Furkan Korkmaz

 

Mam Jaiteh

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -2.0
Total: 162.0

ALBA Berlin at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

BER

BAY

Martin Hermannsson

Vladimir Lucic

Louis Olinde

Onuralp Bitim

Yanni Wetzell

Niels Giffey

Khalifa Koumadje

 

Justin Bean

 

Matt Thomas

 

Will McDowell-White

 

Malte Delow

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -13.0
Total: 165.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Real Madrid

Status Check

EFS

RMB

Shane Larkin

Dzanan Musa

 

Usman Garuba

 

Andres Feliz

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.0
Total: 170.0

