Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 11 - Thursday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 11 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on November 20, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Paris Basketball at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

PBB

EFS

Daulton Hommes

Shane Larkin

 

Rodrigue Beaubois

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -4.5
Total: 170.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at AS Monaco

Status Check

ASV

ASM

Paris Lee

Nick Calathes

Edwin Jackson

Furkan Korkmaz

Melvin Ajinca

Mam Jaiteh

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -8.5
Total: 164.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

PAR

CZV

Vanja Marinkovic

Nemanja Nedovic

Mario Nakic

Joel Bolomboy

Balsa Koprivica

Milos Teodosic

 

Ognjen Dobric

 

Dejan Davidovac

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -5.0
Total: 163.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

BKN

OLY

Kamar Baldwin

Sasha Vezenkov

 

Evan Fournier

 

Keenan Evans

 

Tyler Dorsey

 

Naz Mitrou-Long

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -11.0
Total: 162.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

MTA

EA7

Tamir Blatt

Josh Nebo

Jasiel Rivero

Nenad Dimitrijevic

Marial Shayok

Leandro Bolmaro

 

Freddie Gillespie

 

Giordano Bortolani

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -5.0
Total: 168.5

ALBA Berlin at Real Madrid

Status Check

BER

RMB

Martin Hermannsson

Walter Tavares

Justin Bean

Dzanan Musa

Matt Thomas

Usman Garuba

Will McDowell-White

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -19.0
Total: 170.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 11
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 11
EuroLeague Primer: Round 11 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 11 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 10 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 10 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 10 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 10 - Thursday