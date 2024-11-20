EuroLeague Primer: Round 11 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Paris Basketball at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
PBB
EFS
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -4.5
Total: 170.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at AS Monaco
Status Check
ASV
ASM
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -8.5
Total: 164.5
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
PAR
CZV
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -5.0
Total: 163.5
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
BKN
OLY
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -11.0
Total: 162.0
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
MTA
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -5.0
Total: 168.5
Status Check
BER
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -19.0
Total: 170.5
