EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on December 3, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

THE SLATE

FC Bayern Munich at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

BAY

EFS

Vladimir Lucic

Shane Larkin

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -4.5
Total: 170.0

Real Madrid at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

RMB

ASV

None

Edwin Jackson

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -6.0
Total: 167.0

Paris Basketball at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

PBB

MTA

Daulton Hommes

Tamir Blatt

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -1.0
Total: 175.5

FC Barcelona at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

BAR

PAO

Jabari Parker

Kendrick Nunn

Nicolas Laprovittola

Marius Grigonis

Chimezie Metu

Ioannis Papapetrou

Raul Neto

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Dario Brizuela

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.5
Total: 168.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

ZAL

PAR

Tomas Dimsa

Aleksej Pokusevski

 

Iffe Lundberg

 

Mario Nakic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -5.5
Total: 154.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

FBB

BKN

Scottie Wilbekin

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Devon Hall

 

Dyshawn Pierre

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -3.0
Total: 162.0

