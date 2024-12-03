EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
FC Bayern Munich at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
BAY
EFS
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -4.5
Total: 170.0
Real Madrid at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
RMB
ASV
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -6.0
Total: 167.0
Paris Basketball at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
PBB
MTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -1.0
Total: 175.5
FC Barcelona at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
BAR
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.5
Total: 168.5
Zalgiris Kaunas at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
ZAL
PAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -5.5
Total: 154.5
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
FBB
BKN
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -3.0
Total: 162.0
