EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on December 4, 2024 12:57PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Monaco's Mam Jaiteh will not play Wednesday.

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at AS Monaco

Status Check

OLY

ASM

Keenan Evans

Nick Calathes

Moses Wright

Furkan Korkmaz

 

Mam Jaiteh

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.0
Total: 166.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

CZV

EA7

Nemanja Nedovic

Josh Nebo

Joel Bolomboy

Leandro Bolmaro

 

Stefano Tonut

 

Diego Flaccadori

 

Giordano Bortolani

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -3.0
Total: 167.0

ALBA Berlin at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

BER

VIR

Louis Olinde

None

Justin Bean

 

Will McDowell-White

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -10.5
Total: 170.0

