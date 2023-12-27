Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 17 - Thursday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 17 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
December 27, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

VIR

PAR

Jordan Mickey

Jaleen Smith

 

P.J. Dozier

 

Alen Smailagic

 

Aleksa Avramovic

 

Uros Trifunovic

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -5.5
Total: 167.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

FBB

EFS

Raul Neto

Will Clyburn

Metecan Birsen

Derek Willis

 

Tibor Pleiss

 

Erkan Yilmaz

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -3.0
Total: 166.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

MTA

ZAL

Wade Baldwin IV

Arnas Butkevicius

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.5
Total: 166.5

Real Madrid at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

RMB

ASV

Gabriel Deck

Nando de Colo

Guerschon Yabusele

 

Mario Hezonja

 

Rudy Fernandez

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -11.0
Total: 164.0

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

CZV

PAO

Nikola Topic

Mathias Lessort

Freddie Gillespie

Ioannis Papapetrou

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 163.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

BKN

EA7

Matt Costello

Shabazz Napier

 

Nikola Mirotic

 

Maodo Lo

 

Giampaolo Ricci

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -2.5
Total: 161.0

Valencia Basket at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

VBC

BAY

Justin Anderson

Carsen Edwards

Semi Ojeleye

 

Damien Inglis

 

Jared Harper

 

Stefan Jovic

 

Victor Claver

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -6.0
Total: 154.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 17 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 17 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 17
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 17
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 16 - Friday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 16 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 16 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 16 - Friday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 16 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 16 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 16
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 16