EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check: Darrun Hilliard (MTA), Nemanja Bjelica (FBB), Samet Geyik (FBB), Tarik Biberovic (FBB)

The Breakdown: A five-game Friday gets underway with two contests, and the one that will be played in Turkey features two teams that dramatically reshaped their roster over the offseason. Both squads saw immediate dividends, with each picking up a win in Round 1. The oddsmakers have given the home team the edge, as Fenerbahce is favored by around five points. Both teams will be pretty close to full strength, and the Turkish squad will be an even more formidable foe if Bjelica makes his season debut.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

Zalgiris Kaunas at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check: Dovydas Giedraitis (ZAL), Joel Bolomboy (OLY), Kostas Papanikolaou (OLY)

The Breakdown: All but one favorite on the slate is expected to win by at least five points, but no team has a larger edge than Olympiacos, whose expected winning margin exceeds 11 points. Zalgiris does have a couple things working in its favor, as they fell by only one point against Maccabi in Round 1 and will not have to contend with the fervent Olympiacos fans, who will be barred from attending Thursday's game after going a bit above and beyond in last year's Final-Four-clinching victory over Monaco. The hosts will still be an imposing foe, though, after knocking off Barcelona in its opener and winning 15 of the 17 EuroLeague games played on its home court last season.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

Partizan NIS Belgrade at Cazoo Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check: Alen Smailagic (PAR), Aleksa Avramovic (PAR), Gregor Glas (PAR), Steven Enoch (BKN)

The Breakdown: Check back soon!

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

ALBA Berlin at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check: Marcus Eriksson (BER), Ben Lammers (BER), Malte Delow (BER), Yanni Wetzell (BER), Luigi Datome (EA7), Naz Mitrou-Long (EA7), Tommaso Baldasso (EA7)

The Breakdown: Check back soon!

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Valencia Basket

Status Check: Parker Jackson-Cartwright (ASV), Charles Kahudi (ASV), Martin Hermannsson (VBC), Millan Jimenez (VBC)

The Breakdown: Check back soon!

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

