EuroLeague Primer: Round 24 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
January 30, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

THE SLATE

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at AS Monaco

Status Check

PAR

ASM

None

Matthew Strazel

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -5.5
Total: 165.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

EFS

ZAL

Mike Daum

Brady Manek

Justus Hollatz

Dovydas Giedraitis

Erkan Yilmaz

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.0
Total: 166.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

EA7

PAO

Nicolo Melli

Kostas Sloukas

Billy Baron

Luca Vildoza

 

Aleksander Balcerowski

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.5
Total: 153.0

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at FC Barcelona

Status Check

VIR

BAR

Tornike Shengelia

Alex Abrines

Ognjen Dobric

Michael Caicedo

Alessandro Pajola

 

Devontae Cacok

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -7.5
Total: 164.5

