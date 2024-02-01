Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 25 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 25 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
February 1, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

EA7

EFS

Billy Baron

Daniel Oturu

 

Mike Daum

 

Justus Hollatz

 

Erkan Yilmaz

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -5.5
Total: 161.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

PAO

ZAL

Kostas Sloukas

None

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -2.0
Total: 158.5

FC Barcelona at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

BAR

CZV

Alex Abrines

Nikola Topic

Michael Caicedo

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -1.0
Total: 162.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at AS Monaco

Status Check

FBB

ASM

Nigel Hayes-Davis

Matthew Strazel

Dyshawn Pierre

 

Metecan Birsen

 

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

 

Raul Neto

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -5.5
Total: 163.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

PAR

VIR

None

Tornike Shengelia

 

Devontae Cacok

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -2.0
Total: 165.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 25 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 25 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 25
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 25
EuroLeague Primer: Round 25 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 25 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 24 - Wednesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 24 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 24 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 24 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 24 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 24 - Tuesday