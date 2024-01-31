Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 25 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
January 31, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Valencia Basket at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

VBC

BER

Brandon Davies

Johannes Thiemann

Stefan Jovic

Louis Olinde

Boubacar Toure

Ziga Samar

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -3.0
Total: 157.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

MTA

BKN

Rafi Menco

Tadas Sedekerskis

 

Matt Costello

 

Chris Chiozza

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.5
Total: 174.0

Olympiacos Piraeus at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

OLY

BAY

Nikola Milutinov

Serge Ibaka

Moustapha Fall

Devin Booker

Filip Petrusev

Isaac Bonga

Veniamin Abosi

Niklas Wimberg

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.0
Total: 155.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Real Madrid

Status Check

ASV

RMB

Nando de Colo

Walter Tavares

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Sergio Llull

Joffrey Lauvergne

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -15.5
Total: 167.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

