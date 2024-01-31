EuroLeague Primer: Round 25 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Valencia Basket at ALBA Berlin
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -3.0
Total: 157.0
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
MTA
BKN
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.5
Total: 174.0
Olympiacos Piraeus at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
OLY
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.0
Total: 155.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Real Madrid
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -15.5
Total: 167.5
