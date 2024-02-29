Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 27 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on February 29, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

BKN

FBB

Tadas Sedekerskis

Dyshawn Pierre

Khalifa Diop

Metecan Birsen

 

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

 

Raul Neto

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -7.0
Total: 168.0

Olympiacos Piraeus at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

OLY

ZAL

Nikola Milutinov

Laurynas Birutis

Nigel Williams-Goss

Dovydas Giedraitis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

 

Naz Mitrou-Long

 

Veniamin Abosi

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.5
Total: 154.0

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

EA7

ASV

Shabazz Napier

None

Maodo Lo

 

Billy Baron

 

Stefano Tonut

 

Diego Flaccadori

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -5.5
Total: 155.5

AS Monaco at FC Barcelona

Status Check

ASM

BAR

Yakuba Ouattara

Jan Vesely

 

Ricky Rubio

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -4.0
Total: 162.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

CZV

BAY

Milos Teodosic

Nelson Weidemann

Nikola Topic

 

Trey Thompkins

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -4.5
Total: 161.0

