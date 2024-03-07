Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 28 - Friday

Kevin O'Brien 
This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

ASV

PAO

Paris Lee

Luca Vildoza

Mike Scott

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -14.0
Total: 158.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

PAR

EA7

James Nunnally

Nikola Mirotic

Ognjen Jaramaz

Shabazz Napier

Tristan Vukcevic

Billy Baron

 

Alex Poythress

 

Stefano Tonut

 

Diego Flaccadori

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -2.5
Total: 157.0

ALBA Berlin at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

BER

BKN

Johannes Thiemann

Khalifa Diop

Matteo Spagnolo

 

Gabriele Procida

 

Justin Bean

 

Khalifa Koumadje

 

Elias Rapieque

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -11.0
Total: 171.5

Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
