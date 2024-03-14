Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 29 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on March 14, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

EFS

ASV

Erten Gazi

Paris Lee

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Mike Scott

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -6.0
Total: 168.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

ZAL

BAY

Kevarrius Hayes

Dino Radoncic

Karolis Lukosiunas

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -4.0
Total: 158.5

Real Madrid at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

RMB

VIR

Sergio Rodriguez

Devontae Cacok

Rudy Fernandez

 

Fabien Causeur

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -3.5
Total: 165.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
