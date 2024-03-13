EuroLeague Primer: Round 29 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Olympiacos Piraeus
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -3.5
Total: 152.5
Valencia Basket at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -8.0
Total: 162.0
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -1.0
Total: 170.0
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -10.0
Total: 162.0
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at FC Barcelona
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -6.5
Total: 167.5
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.0
Total: 162.0
