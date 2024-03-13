Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 29 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on March 13, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

THE SLATE

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

PAO

OLY

Luca Vildoza

Nikola Milutinov

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Thomas Walkup

 

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -3.5
Total: 152.5

Valencia Basket at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

VBC

FBB

Nate Reuvers

Dyshawn Pierre

Boubacar Toure

Metecan Birsen

 

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

 

Raul Neto

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -8.0
Total: 162.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

MTA

CZV

Roman Sorkin

Milos Teodosic

 

Nikola Topic

 

Trey Thompkins

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -1.0
Total: 170.0

AS Monaco at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

ASM

BER

Jordan Loyd

Johannes Thiemann

 

Matteo Spagnolo

 

Gabriele Procida

 

Justin Bean

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -10.0
Total: 162.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at FC Barcelona

Status Check

PAR

BAR

Ognjen Jaramaz

None

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -6.5
Total: 167.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

EA7

BKN

Shavon Shields

Chima Moneke

Billy Baron

Chris Chiozza

Alex Poythress

Khalifa Diop

Stefano Tonut

 

Giampaolo Ricci

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.0
Total: 162.0

