EuroLeague Primer: Round 30 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on March 19, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

BAR

FBB

None

Dyshawn Pierre

 

Raul Neto

 

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.0
Total: 165.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at AS Monaco

Status Check

EA7

ASM

Alex Poythress

Alpha Diallo

Giampaolo Ricci

 

Billy Baron

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -9.0
Total: 158.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

PAO

CZV

Luca Vildoza

Milos Teodosic

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Yago Dos Santos

 

Nikola Topic

 

Trey Thompkins

 

Branko Lazic

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.5
Total: 157.5

FC Bayern Munich at Valencia Basket

Status Check

BAY

VBC

Andreas Obst

Brandon Davies

Dino Radoncic

Boubacar Toure

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -4.0
Total: 156.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
