EuroLeague Primer: Round 31 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on March 22, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Valencia Basket at AS Monaco

Status Check

VBC

ASM

Brandon Davies

Terry Tarpey

Jared Harper

 

Boubacar Toure

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -10.0
Total: 160.5

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

VIR

CZV

Daniel Hackett

Yago Dos Santos

Isaia Cordinier

Nikola Topic

Devontae Cacok

Trey Thompkins

 

Branko Lazic

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -1.5
Total: 159.0

FC Barcelona at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

BAR

PAO

None

Luca Vildoza

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.5
Total: 159.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

MTA

BAY

Roman Sorkin

Devin Booker

 

Andreas Obst

 

Danko Brankovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -1.5
Total: 164.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

FBB

EA7

Raul Neto

Maodo Lo

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

Giampaolo Ricci

 

Billy Baron

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -2.0
Total: 160.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
