EuroLeague Primer: Round 31 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on March 21, 2024 10:30AM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

ASVEL's Mike Scott could return Thursday, and Nando de Colo could be held out.

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

BER

EFS

Matteo Spagnolo

Erten Gazi

Gabriele Procida

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Justin Bean

 

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -13.5
Total: 170.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

BKN

ZAL

Khalifa Diop

Rolands Smits

 

Karolis Lukosiunas

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.5
Total: 163.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

ASV

OLY

Mike Scott

Nikola Milutinov

 

Naz Mitrou-Long

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -13.0
Total: 156.5

Real Madrid at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

RMB

PAR

Dzanan Musa

Zach LeDay

Sergio Llull

 

Sergio Rodriguez

 

Rudy Fernandez

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -1.5
Total: 166.5

