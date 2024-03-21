EuroLeague Primer: Round 31 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
ASVEL's Mike Scott could return Thursday, and Nando de Colo could be held out.
THE SLATE
ALBA Berlin at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
BER
EFS
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -13.5
Total: 170.5
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
BKN
ZAL
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.5
Total: 163.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
ASV
OLY
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -13.0
Total: 156.5
Real Madrid at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
RMB
PAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -1.5
Total: 166.5
