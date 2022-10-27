EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

FC Bayern Munich at Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade

Status Check: Augustine Rubit (BAY), Othello Hunter (BAY), Isaac Bonga (BAY), Zan Mark Sisko (BAY), Elias Harris (BAY), Jason George (BAY), Nemanja Nedovic (CZV), Jaylen Adams (CZV), Dalibor Ilic (CZV)

The Breakdown: Check back soon!

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check: Nemanja Bjelica (FBB), Tarik Biberovic (FBB), Shane Larkin (EFS), Rodrigue Beaubois (EFS)

The Breakdown: Check back soon!

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

Cazoo Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check: Pierria Henry (BKN), Markus Howard (BKN), Steven Enoch (BKN), Parker Jackson-Cartwright (ASV), Joffrey Lauvergne (ASV), Alex Tyus (ASV)

The Breakdown: Check back soon!

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at FC Barcelona

Status Check: Shavon Shields (EA7), Naz Mitrou-Long (EA7), Tommaso Baldasso (EA7), Nikola Mirotic (BAR), Kyle Kuric (BAR), Alex Abrines (BAR), Sergi Martinez (BAR)

The Breakdown: Check back soon!

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.