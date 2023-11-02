Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
November 2, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

EFS

VIR

Erkan Yilmaz

Achille Polonara

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

 

Game Time: 21:30 CET
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -3.0
Total: 161.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

PAR

BKN

Kevin Punter

Markus Howard

Mateusz Ponitka

Nico Mannion

 

Chris Chiozza

 

Khalifa Diop

 

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

 

Dani Diez

Game Time: 21:30 CET
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -1.0
Total: 167.0

Panathinaikos Athens at FC Barcelona

Status Check

PAO

BAR

Kostas Sloukas

Jan Vesely

Luca Vildoza

Nicolas Laprovittola

Kendrick Nunn

Michael Caicedo

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Lefteris Mantzoukas

 

Game Time: 21:30 CET
Spread: FC Barcelona -9.0
Total: 158.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 6
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 6
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 5
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 5
EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Friday