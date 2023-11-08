EuroLeague Primer: Round 7 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
BKN
OLY
Game Time: 18:15 CET / 12:15 pm ET
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.5
Total: 159.0
Zalgiris Kaunas at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
ZAL
EFS
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -5.5
Total: 161.5
FC Bayern Munich at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
BAY
MTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -6.0
Total: 160.0
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
FBB
PAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -5.0
Total: 165.5
Valencia Basket at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
VBC
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -5.5
Total: 153.0
Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Real Madrid
Status Check
VIR
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
Spread: Real Madrid -9.5
Total: 164.5
