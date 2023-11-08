Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 7 - Thursday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 7 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
November 8, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

BKN

OLY

Nico Mannion

Nikola Milutinov

Khalifa Diop

Luke Sikma

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Shaquielle McKissic

 

Panagiotis Tsamis

Game Time: 18:15 CET / 12:15 pm ET
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.5
Total: 159.0

Zalgiris Kaunas at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

ZAL

EFS

Danielius Lavrinovicius

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -5.5
Total: 161.5

FC Bayern Munich at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

BAY

MTA

Vladimir Lucic

Wade Baldwin IV

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -6.0
Total: 160.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

FBB

PAR

Nick Calathes

Kevin Punter

Marko Guduric

Bruno Caboclo

Dyshawn Pierre

Mateusz Ponitka

Sertac Sanli

Alen Smailagic

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -5.0
Total: 165.5

Valencia Basket at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

VBC

EA7

Chris Jones

Billy Baron

Stefan Jovic

 

Martin Hermannsson

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -5.5
Total: 153.0

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Real Madrid

Status Check

VIR

RMB

Achille Polonara

Guerschon Yabusele

 

Eli Ndiaye

 

Carlos Alocen

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
Spread: Real Madrid -9.5
Total: 164.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 7 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 7 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 7
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 7
EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 6
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 6
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday