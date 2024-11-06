Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on November 7, 2024 3:01PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Lonnie Walker IV and Bryant Dunston will be available Thursday for Zalgiris, but Ignas Brazdeikis will not be.

Bayern's Nick Weiler-Babb and Oscar da Silva will suit up for Round 8, but Vladimir Lucic will not.

Partizan's Carlik Jones is in uniform for Round 8, but Mitar Bosnjakovic and Aleksa Dimitrijevic are not.

Real Madrid's Serge Ibaka and Xavier Rathan-Mayes will be available for Round 8.

Milan's Nenad Dimitrijevic and Nico Mannion will be in uniform Thursday.

ALBA's Matteo Spagnolo will not suit up for Round 8, but Malte Delow will.

Red Star's Ognjen Dobric and Branko Lazic are inactive Thursday.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

BER

CZV

Matteo Spagnolo

Joel Bolomboy

Yanni Wetzell

Branko Lazic

Khalifa Koumadje

 

Justin Bean

 

Matt Thomas

 

Malte Delow

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -13.0
Total: 160.0

Real Madrid at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

RMB

EA7

Dzanan Musa

Shavon Shields

Serge Ibaka

Josh Nebo

Usman Garuba

Nenad Dimitrijevic

Andres Feliz

Nico Mannion

Xavier Rathan-Mayes

David McCormack

 

Ousmane Diop

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -4.5
Total: 164.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Paris Basketball

Status Check

PAR

PBB

Carlik Jones

Daulton Hommes

Mario Nakic

 

Mitar Bosnjakovic

 

Aleksa Dimitrijevic

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -2.0
Total: 168.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

ZAL

BAY

Lonnie Walker IV

Vladimir Lucic

Bryant Dunston

Nick Weiler-Babb

Alen Smailagic

Oscar da Silva

Tomas Dimsa

Niels Giffey

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -3.5
Total: 160.0

