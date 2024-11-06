EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Lonnie Walker IV and Bryant Dunston will be available Thursday for Zalgiris, but Ignas Brazdeikis will not be.
Bayern's Nick Weiler-Babb and Oscar da Silva will suit up for Round 8, but Vladimir Lucic will not.
Partizan's Carlik Jones is in uniform for Round 8, but Mitar Bosnjakovic and Aleksa Dimitrijevic are not.
Real Madrid's Serge Ibaka and Xavier Rathan-Mayes will be available for Round 8.
Milan's Nenad Dimitrijevic and Nico Mannion will be in uniform Thursday.
ALBA's Matteo Spagnolo will not suit up for Round 8, but Malte Delow will.
Red Star's Ognjen Dobric and Branko Lazic are inactive Thursday.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
ALBA Berlin at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
BER
CZV
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -13.0
Total: 160.0
Real Madrid at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
RMB
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -4.5
Total: 164.0
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Paris Basketball
Status Check
PAR
PBB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -2.0
Total: 168.5
Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
ZAL
BAY
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -3.5
Total: 160.0
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!