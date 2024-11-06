EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Lonnie Walker IV and Bryant Dunston will be available Thursday for Zalgiris, but Ignas Brazdeikis will not be.

Bayern's Nick Weiler-Babb and Oscar da Silva will suit up for Round 8, but Vladimir Lucic will not.

Partizan's Carlik Jones is in uniform for Round 8, but Mitar Bosnjakovic and Aleksa Dimitrijevic are not.

Real Madrid's Serge Ibaka and Xavier Rathan-Mayes will be available for Round 8.

Milan's Nenad Dimitrijevic and Nico Mannion will be in uniform Thursday.

ALBA's Matteo Spagnolo will not suit up for Round 8, but Malte Delow will.

Red Star's Ognjen Dobric and Branko Lazic are inactive Thursday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -13.0

Total: 160.0

Real Madrid at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Real Madrid -4.5

Total: 164.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Paris Basketball

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Paris Basketball -2.0

Total: 168.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Bayern Munich

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: FC Bayern Munich -3.5

Total: 160.0

