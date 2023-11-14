EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at ALBA Berlin
Status Check
ASV
BER
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: ALBA Berlin -3.5
Total: 167.5
Zalgiris Kaunas at Panathinaikos Athens
Status Check
ZAL
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -6.5
Total: 158.5
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
PAR
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -1.0
Total: 163.0
FC Barcelona at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
BAR
BKN
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -5.0
Total: 162.5
