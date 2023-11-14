Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Wednesday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
November 14, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

ASV

BER

None

Elias Rapieque

 

Marcus Eriksson

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: ALBA Berlin -3.5
Total: 167.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Panathinaikos Athens

Status Check

ZAL

PAO

Tomas Dimsa

Juancho Hernangomez

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -6.5
Total: 158.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

PAR

BAY

Kevin Punter

Vladimir Lucic

Balsa Koprivica

Isaac Bonga

 

Andreas Obst

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -1.0
Total: 163.0

FC Barcelona at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

BAR

BKN

Alex Abrines

Nico Mannion

Michael Caicedo

Khalifa Diop

 

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -5.0
Total: 162.5

