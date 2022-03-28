RotoWire Partners
Dynasty Watch: Rankings Update-Four Risers (Video)

Dynasty Watch: Rankings Update-Four Risers (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
March 28, 2022

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Four players that are rising up the dynasty rankings. Dalton Del Don (Yahoo Fantasy Sports) and Alan Seslowsky (RotoWire) debate 

🏈 4 Players skyrocketing up the rankings 

🏈 WR vs RB in 1st round of 2022 drafts? 

🏈 Is Josh Allen worth a 2nd round pick? 

🏈 How far has Patrick Mahomes Fallen? QB4? 

🏈 Zeke Elliot vs Tony Pollard

Prefer to listen instead of watch? This episode is available in the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast feed. New dynasty fantasy football episodes post every Monday from January to July. 

Alan Seslowsky's Dynasty SuperFlex Rankings are updated every week. 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
NFL Offseason Recap: Part 1
NFL Offseason Recap: Part 1
Polarizing Players: Dalvin Cook
Polarizing Players: Dalvin Cook
SXM Highlights: Impact of Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins?
SXM Highlights: Impact of Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins?
Payne's Perspective: Fantasy Implications of Recent Moves
Payne's Perspective: Fantasy Implications of Recent Moves
NFL Free Agency: Weekend Recap
NFL Free Agency: Weekend Recap
Dynasty Watch: Busts - Avoid These Players (Video)
Dynasty Watch: Busts - Avoid These Players (Video)