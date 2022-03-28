Dynasty Watch: Rankings Update-Four Risers (Video)

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Four players that are rising up the dynasty rankings. Dalton Del Don (Yahoo Fantasy Sports) and Alan Seslowsky (RotoWire) debate

🏈 4 Players skyrocketing up the rankings

🏈 WR vs RB in 1st round of 2022 drafts?

🏈 Is Josh Allen worth a 2nd round pick?

🏈 How far has Patrick Mahomes Fallen? QB4?

🏈 Zeke Elliot vs Tony Pollard

Prefer to listen instead of watch? This episode is available in the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast feed. New dynasty fantasy football episodes post every Monday from January to July.

Alan Seslowsky's Dynasty SuperFlex Rankings are updated every week.